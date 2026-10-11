NDB President Dilma Rousseff says Lula key to strengthening BRICS, NDB

Brasilia [Brazil], October 11 (ANI): Former Brazilian President and New Development Bank (NDB) President Dilma Rousseff highlighted the bank’s investments in Brazil, technological advancement, and the growing role of the Global South in shaping a multipolar world during an interview with journalists Leonardo Attuch and Fernando Morais on TV 247.

Rousseff said approximately 23.95 billion Brazilian reais in financing operations for Brazil had been approved since March 2023, when she assumed leadership of the Shanghai-based institution.

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She highlighted funding for sustainable infrastructure, sanitation, urban mobility, energy transition and climate-related initiatives, including support for Brazil’s National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES).

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Rousseff also discussed plans for a Smart Hospital within Brazil’s public health system, integrating artificial intelligence, surgical robotics and other advanced technologies. The initiative involves cooperation with Brazil’s Health Ministry and international partners, including India’s Narayana Health, as per the reports of Brasil 247.

Emphasising the NDB’s demand-driven approach, she said the bank respects national sovereignty and supports countries’ development priorities through long-term financing.

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Rousseff also advocated greater use of local currencies in international financing to reduce exchange-rate vulnerabilities and discussed the bank’s expansion and strategic priorities for 2027–2031.

She stressed that science, education and technological innovation remain essential to Brazil’s long-term development and international standing. (ANI)

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