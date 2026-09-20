"Need to shape technology rather than allow it to shape us": Australian PM Albanese seeks Big Tech support for internet safety, AI regulation

California [US], September 20 (ANI): Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese met Apple Executive Chairman Tim Cook at Apple Park in Cupertino, United States, and discussed online safety measures, including Australia’s social media age ban, digital duty of care and AI standards.

According to a media release issued on Sunday (local time) by the Australian Prime Minister’s Office, Albanese on Saturday (local time) witnessed a demonstration of Apple’s new tools that allow parents to manage the content their children can see, who they can communicate with and when they have access to apps.

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Albanese and Cook also discussed Australia’s work to introduce new laws aimed at creating a safer online environment by setting legally enforceable minimum safety standards.

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In a post on X, Albanese said, “We all have a responsibility to make the online world safer for our kids. It’s a belief @tim_cook, and I share. Today at Apple HQ, we spoke about what we’re doing to protect children from online harm and the work ahead."

We all have a responsibility to make the online world safer for our kids. It’s a belief @tim_cook and I share. Today at Apple HQ, we spoke about what we’re doing to protect children from online harm and the work ahead. pic.twitter.com/A9Ofg6S7RA — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) September 19, 2026

In another post, Albanese said, “We’re making sure technology works for Australians. Not the other way around.”

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We’re making sure technology works for Australians. Not the other way around. pic.twitter.com/fosCbwbNe0 — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) September 19, 2026

In a video attached to the post, Albanese said, “Technology can bring enormous benefits, as it has. But we need to shape it rather than allow it to shape us. How do we make sure, with any new technology, humans need to be in control? And that's a theme of all of the actions that we are taking: whether it's the social media ban, whether it is the digital duty of care, or whether it be the AI Australian standards. How do we make sure that people are in control, rather than the technology in control of us?”

The Australian Government said that Australians would also benefit from better protection from seriously harmful and illegal content across digital services, while social media users would be afforded more choice.

Albanese said in the media release, “Australia is proud to lead the world with our social media age ban and online safety approach.”

“Walking through Apple Park today and seeing these new safety features in action proves that when we draw a line in the sand, tech companies will step up,” he said.

“Tim Cook and Apple are showing that the industry can, and must, compete on safety credentials, not just convenience,” Albanese added.

Cook, in a post on X, said, “It was great to welcome @AlboMP to Apple Park this morning to talk about the incredible work of our teams and our longstanding commitment to Australia. I was grateful to share some of our newest innovations, including strong and intuitive controls to help keep kids safe online.”

It was great to welcome @AlboMP to Apple Park this morning to talk about the incredible work of our teams and our longstanding commitment to Australia. I was grateful to share some of our newest innovations, including strong and intuitive controls to help keep kids safe online. pic.twitter.com/EQKmIkP3uC — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 19, 2026

The Australian Government said it would continue working with stakeholders, including technology companies, to improve online safety and provide Australians with more choice.

Albanese is also scheduled to continue discussions on online safety with international leaders in New York during the United Nations General Assembly High-Level Week. The 81st UNGA High-Level Week began on Friday and will continue through September 28. (ANI)

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