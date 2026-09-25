Nepal PM Shah thanks India, China for disaster aid; proposes Himalayan climate resilience mechanism at UNGA

New York [US], September 25 (ANI): Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah on Thursday called for greater global cooperation on climate change and proposed the establishment of a Himalayan climate resilience mechanism led by Nepal, India and China while addressing the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Shah said the Bhotekoshi-Trishuli disaster was not just a local tragedy but a warning to the world, questioning whether the global community had heard that warning.

Advertisement

He expressed gratitude to countries and organisations that supported Nepal after the disaster, particularly mentioning assistance from India.

Advertisement

"The Bhotekoshi-Trishuli disaster was not just a local tragedy; it was a warning to the world. And I ask you today: have we really heard that warning? For Nepal, climate catastrophe is not just a humanitarian event, but a development emergency," Shah said.

"I wish to express Nepal's gratitude to all those who came to our aid after the deluge. Our immediate neighbours, India and China, offered prompt and generous assistance. Other friendly countries, the United Nations system, humanitarian agencies, philanthropies, and people around the world stood with Nepal. To all of them, I say thank you on behalf of the grateful people of Nepal," he added.

Advertisement

Shah called for countries with greater historical contributions to climate change and those with greater capacity to respond to take more responsibility.

"Through the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, the international community has already agreed to the principle of common, differentiated responsibility and respective capabilities. Those who have historically contributed more to the problem and those with greater capacity to respond must do more," he said.

Highlighting the importance of the Hindu Kush-Himalaya region, Shah said the mountains support nearly two billion people by providing water, ecosystems, agriculture and livelihoods.

Shah proposed the establishment of a Himalayan climate resilience mechanism led by Nepal, India and China, calling for joint efforts on satellite data sharing, monitoring of dangerous glacial lakes and strengthening early warning systems.

Climate justice cannot remain a beautiful phrase in the United Nations document. People of our country will be allowed to build their future instead of constantly rebuilding their past. Excellencies, the Hindu Kush-Himalaya is home to nearly 2 billion people.These mountains provide water, ecosystems, agriculture, and livelihoods to populations far beyond Nepal. The Himalayas are not the result of the planet. They are part of the planet's life support system," Shah said.

Shah said the Himalayas should become a centre of international cooperation rather than fragmented information sharing.

"...We propose that we establish a Himalayan climate resilience mechanism led by Nepal, India and China. Through this mechanism, let us share satellite data and expertise. Let us monitor dangerous glacial lakes. Let us strengthen joint early warning systems. When disaster strikes, let us coordinate assistance across borders. Let the Himalayas become a laboratory of international cooperation rather than a frontier of fragmented information," he said.

He also highlighted Nepal's environmental efforts, stating that the country had restored forests covering nearly half of its territory.

"Remarkable for at least a developing country, Nepal is already playing a global role exceeding its ecological share. We have restored forests covering nearly half of our territory," he said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)