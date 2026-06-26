New York to expand Abortion Access Hub to aid abortion care

New York [US], June 26 (ANI): New York Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani on Thursday (local time) said the state is investing USD 495,000 to expand the NYC Abortion Access Hub.

Advertisement

The funds will aid in connecting more people to abortion care, medication, transportation, lodging and support services, no matter where they live.

Advertisement

In a post on X, he said, "Four years ago, the Supreme Court stripped away a fundamental Constitutional right and put abortion care out of reach for millions of Americans. Today, we're sending a different message. With New York State, we are investing $495,000 to expand the NYC Abortion Access Hub, connecting more people to abortion care, medication, transportation, lodging and support services, no matter where they live. Abortion is health care. Health care is a human right. We're protecting that right in New York City."

Advertisement

https://x.com/NYCMayor/status/2069927503322304728?s=20

Abortion has been legal under New York State law since 1970 - three years before the Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion throughout the country. Because the right is codified in New York State law, federal decisions to limit access to abortion will not impact New York State, the New York Government website stated.

Advertisement

As abortion rights are under attack in certain states and at the federal level, Governor Kathy Hochul is fighting to preserve and strengthen these rights in New York State.

On April 7, 2023, two federal courts released rulings regarding Mifepristone, a component of the medication abortion regimen. Medication abortion remains safe and available in New York State, as per the website.

On June 13, 2024, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled to keep medicated abortion available and accessible to women across America.

In November 2024, voters approved Proposition One, an amendment to the New York Constitution that protects abortion rights and access to reproductive healthcare. The approved amendment establishes constitutional protections against discrimination based on ethnicity, national origin, age, disability, and sex--including sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, pregnancy and pregnancy outcomes, and reproductive healthcare and autonomy. These protections are in addition to explicit protections against racial and religious discrimination that were already included in New York's Constitution, the website stated further.

The amendment went into effect on January 1, 2025.

In New York, one can get an abortion up to and including 24 weeks of pregnancy. After 24 weeks, a woman can still get an abortion if health or pregnancy is at risk. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)