Next round of Israel-Lebanon talks on May 14-15, says US State Dept

Washington [US], May 9 (ANI): The US Department of State said that the next round of intensive talks between Israel and Lebanon, aimed at advancing a comprehensive peace and security agreement between the two countries as well as addressing the Hezbollah issue, will take place on May 14 and 15, with Washington set to facilitate the discussion.

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In a statement issued by State Department spokesperson Thomas "Tommy" Pigott on Friday (local time), the US said the upcoming talks will build on the April 23 round of talks, which was led personally by US President Donald Trump.

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"The United States will facilitate two days of intensive talks between the governments of Israel and Lebanon on May 14 and 15," the statement read.

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The State Department said both delegations will engage in detailed discussions aimed at addressing core concerns and advancing a framework for lasting peace, security arrangements, border delineation, and humanitarian and reconstruction support for Lebanon.

According to the statement, the objective is to move beyond what it described as "the failed approach of the past two decades", which allowed militant groups, particularly Hezbollah, to strengthen their presence, weaken Lebanese state authority, and threaten Israel's northern border.

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The US further said that the talks will focus on restoring Lebanese sovereignty across its territory and creating conditions for long-term stability.

Both sides have reportedly committed to engaging in the process with their national interests in mind, while the US will work to reconcile differences to ensure "lasting security for Israel and sovereignty and reconstruction for Lebanon".

The State Department also emphasised that comprehensive peace would depend on the full restoration of Lebanese state authority and the complete disarmament of Hezbollah, which it described as a US-designated Foreign Terrorist Organisation.

"The United States welcomes the commitment of both governments to this process and recognises that comprehensive peace is contingent on the full restoration of Lebanese state authority and the complete disarmament of Hizballah, a US-designated Foreign Terrorist Organisation," the statement read.

"These discussions represent another important step toward ending decades of conflict and establishing a lasting peace between the two countries," it added.

Last month, Trump announced an extension to a 10-day ceasefire between the two sides following a meeting with US Vice President JD Vance, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, and Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa.

According to a post on Truth Social, Trump stated that the extension was for three weeks.

In mid-April, Trump announced the initial 10-day ceasefire, following which, on April 24, he announced the three-week extension.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Rubio stated that a peace agreement between Lebanon and Israel is "eminently achievable" but cautioned that the process would be difficult due to ongoing regional dynamics involving Iran-backed rebel groups.

Addressing a press briefing, Rubio claimed that the core obstacle to stability between the two countries is the presence and activities of Hezbollah within Lebanese territory. He defended Israeli military action in the southern part of Lebanon, linking it to retaliatory strikes against the actions of the rebel group.

"I think a peace deal between Lebanon and Israel is eminently achievable and should be," Rubio said.

"The problem with Israel and Lebanon is not Israel or Lebanon; it is Hezbollah. Hezbollah operates from inside Lebanese territory; they terrorise and attack Israelis, but they also inflict tremendous damage on the Lebanese people. The reason why Lebanon gets attacked by Israel is because of Hezbollah", he added.

Israel continues its military operations against Lebanon in the southern part of the country, with Hezbollah also continuing its retaliatory strikes against the Jewish state in the north. (ANI)

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