DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / United States / Nirmala Sitharaman meets UK Chancellor John Healey on G20 Finance Ministers' Meet sidelines

Nirmala Sitharaman meets UK Chancellor John Healey on G20 Finance Ministers' Meet sidelines

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 01:52 AM Sep 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Asheville [US], September 1 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman held a meeting with UK Chancellor of the Exchequer John Healey on the sidelines of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) Meetings in Asheville on Monday.

Advertisement

The meeting between the two leaders took place on the margins of the G20 gathering, which brings together finance ministers and central bank governors from the world's major economies.

Advertisement

The details of the meeting were shared by the Ministry of Finance in a post on X.

Advertisement

It said, "Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Smt. @nsitharaman and H.E. Mr. @JohnHealey_MP, Chancellor of the Exchequer of the United Kingdom, had a brief meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) Meetings, in Asheville, today."

The interaction comes as India and the United Kingdom continue to strengthen their economic and financial engagement, including cooperation on trade, investment, financial services and broader global economic issues.

Advertisement

Earlier, Union Minister Sitharaman met 3M Chairman and Chief Executive Officer William Brown on Monday on the sidelines of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meeting in Asheville, with discussions focusing on deepening the multinational company's engagement with India.

The Ministry of Finance said on X that the high-level talks centred on India's evolution beyond a large consumer base into an increasingly important platform for advanced manufacturing, technology, and innovation. The engagement formed part of the Union Finance Minister's schedule during her participation in the G20 and associated meetings in Asheville.

During the dialogue, both sides assessed crucial institutional priorities, touching upon matters surrounding data security and the optimal engagement of the domestic talent pool within enterprise ecosystems.

The Ministry noted that Brown appreciated the availability of the deep talent pool in the country, acknowledging the role of policy measures in enabling operations.

The bilateral interaction took place shortly after the Union Finance Minister arrived at the Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport in South Carolina, where she received a welcome from India's Ambassador to the United States, Vinay Mohan Kwatra. Sitharaman arrived in the region to attend the G20 FMCBG gathering and related engagements scheduled over two days in Asheville. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts