Nirmala Sitharaman meets UK Chancellor John Healey on G20 Finance Ministers' Meet sidelines

Asheville [US], September 1 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman held a meeting with UK Chancellor of the Exchequer John Healey on the sidelines of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) Meetings in Asheville on Monday.

Advertisement

The meeting between the two leaders took place on the margins of the G20 gathering, which brings together finance ministers and central bank governors from the world's major economies.

Advertisement

The details of the meeting were shared by the Ministry of Finance in a post on X.

Advertisement

It said, "Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Smt. @nsitharaman and H.E. Mr. @JohnHealey_MP, Chancellor of the Exchequer of the United Kingdom, had a brief meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) Meetings, in Asheville, today."

Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Smt. @nsitharaman and H.E. Mr. @JohnHealey_MP, Chancellor of the Exchequer of the United Kingdom, had a brush aside meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) Meetings, in Asheville,… pic.twitter.com/VhicYBl4tk — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) August 31, 2026

The interaction comes as India and the United Kingdom continue to strengthen their economic and financial engagement, including cooperation on trade, investment, financial services and broader global economic issues.

Advertisement

Earlier, Union Minister Sitharaman met 3M Chairman and Chief Executive Officer William Brown on Monday on the sidelines of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meeting in Asheville, with discussions focusing on deepening the multinational company's engagement with India.

The Ministry of Finance said on X that the high-level talks centred on India's evolution beyond a large consumer base into an increasingly important platform for advanced manufacturing, technology, and innovation. The engagement formed part of the Union Finance Minister's schedule during her participation in the G20 and associated meetings in Asheville.

During the dialogue, both sides assessed crucial institutional priorities, touching upon matters surrounding data security and the optimal engagement of the domestic talent pool within enterprise ecosystems.

The Ministry noted that Brown appreciated the availability of the deep talent pool in the country, acknowledging the role of policy measures in enabling operations.

The bilateral interaction took place shortly after the Union Finance Minister arrived at the Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport in South Carolina, where she received a welcome from India's Ambassador to the United States, Vinay Mohan Kwatra. Sitharaman arrived in the region to attend the G20 FMCBG gathering and related engagements scheduled over two days in Asheville. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)