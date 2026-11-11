No bombs, no deal, Trump goes own way to bring Iran to its knees: Report

Washington, DC [US], November 11 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump has settled on a third option in the Iran war, choosing to intensify economic pressure on Tehran rather than resume military strikes or agree to a peace deal under terms deemed unacceptable by Washington, according to a report published by Axios.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio outlined this government approach during a meeting with G7 foreign ministers on Tuesday, stating that the American leader is not restricted to choosing between returning to armed hostilities and negotiating an agreement with Iran.

Instead, Washington intends to maintain its existing pressure campaign and tighten the financial squeeze on the Iranian regime, Axios reported.

"The President doesn't just have two options. It's not just returning to war or signing a ridiculous peace deal. We won't do a stupid deal. The third option we have is to continue to do what we do now," Rubio stated.

Advertisement

He argued that continuing with the current strategy would impose escalating fiscal costs on Tehran without compelling Washington to commit to a strict deadline for concluding the pressure campaign.

The framework centres on weakening the nation's financial infrastructure to the point where it struggles to finance armed groups or reconstruct its military capabilities. Rubio further contended that Tehran was inflicting severe damage on its domestic economy by rejecting Washington's conditions.

"The President is not under false time pressure, the Iranians are inflicting major damage on their own economy," Rubio noted.

Advertisement

This strategic shift follows months of policy uncertainty surrounding the broader conflict, during which the American leader repeatedly threatened devastating military action while maintaining that Tehran would ultimately capitulate to Washington's demands. The geopolitical crisis has also emerged as a domestic political liability, with Republican candidates having sustained setbacks during midterm legislative contests.

An American official close to the administration disclosed to Axios that the president had been deliberating over multiple pathways without immediate certainty about the optimal course of action. Trump signalled his preference for averting a renewed cycle of military engagements after meeting Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on Monday. He characterised the prospect of fresh strikes against Iranian targets as highly improbable and unnecessary under current circumstances.

Instead, the executive branch aims to sustain its economic offensive and naval blockade while advancing a new operation titled 'Iron Gate', which is designed to dismantle ground transportation routes allegedly used for smuggling advanced weaponry and technology.

Advertisement

According to administration sources cited by Axios, Rubio was among the principal architects within Trump's national security team who championed this strategic direction. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Central Intelligence Agency Director John Ratcliffe and presidential adviser Jared Kushner were also part of the deliberative circle.

Officials indicated that the group strongly opposed re-escalating the military campaign, concluding that Tehran's current negotiating position remained fundamentally misaligned with American interests. They urged the continuation of stringent financial containment against the regime.

Rubio also conveyed deep scepticism about the feasibility of an immediate diplomatic breakthrough, asserting that Tehran's preconditions for formal negotiations were unviable. Addressing journalists after the multilateral ministerial summit, he observed that while Iranian authorities wanted an agreement, they had failed to present constructive proposals.

He suggested that prolonged financial deprivation would eventually compel Tehran to reassess its position, arguing that mounting economic strains would prove unsustainable for the ruling establishment.

"Eventually you have to eat," Rubio remarked, suggesting that basic material realities would eventually sway even the most uncompromising factions within the Iranian hierarchy.

Nevertheless, this prolonged economic squeeze has generated profound anxieties among key American international partners, including Turkey, Pakistan and Iraq, an administration official revealed to Axios. These regional capitals reportedly harbour strong reservations about Washington's preference for indefinite financial strangulation over pursuing a stable, negotiated settlement. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)