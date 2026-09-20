“No facility like this anywhere”: Trump says Washington Arch will double as military complex

Washington, DC [US], September 20 (ANI): US President Donald Trump has revealed plans to construct a monumental triumphal arch in Washington that will simultaneously operate as an advanced military facility equipped with drone and sniper capabilities.

In a post on Truth Social on Sunday, Trump announced that he has consented to transform the envisioned monument into a “top grade Military Complex/Triumphal Arch”. He detailed that the structure will be engineered to house and store substantial inventories of drones, enabling rapid deployment capabilities.

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Furthermore, Trump noted that the installation will accommodate snipers stationed across both the roof and plaza zones, alongside dedicated storage depots designed to hold massive supplies of sniper ammunition.

“There will be no facility like this anywhere in the World,” Trump stated in the post.

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He observed that Washington, DC, stands as the sole exception among the globe's 59 premier cities and capitals currently lacking a triumphal arch, asserting that the planned edifice will prove “by far” the most magnificent of its kind.

The massive architectural undertaking is scheduled for construction along the Potomac River in proximity to Arlington National Cemetery, forming part of Trump's broader initiative to imprint his personal architectural style on the American capital.

The Trump administration has proceeded with this major modification to the national capital without requesting input or approval from Congress.

Owing to its colossal scale, the monument is expected to obstruct direct sightlines connecting the Lincoln Memorial, one of Washington’s most recognised landmarks, with Arlington National Cemetery, which serves as the final resting place for hundreds of thousands of fallen American service members.

Since reclaiming office in January 2025, Trump has initiated a succession of high-profile renovation endeavours, several of which have triggered legal controversies.

Among these initiatives is the construction of a large-scale, expensive ballroom at the White House, a project that required the demolition of an entire wing of the presidential residence.

Another undertaking involves the refurbishment of the Reflecting Pool, the extensive rectangular water basin situated on the National Mall.

Additionally, Trump previously directed that his name be inscribed on the walls of the Kennedy Center, the cultural and arts institution designated in honour of assassinated US President John F. Kennedy, though a federal judge subsequently reversed the action. (ANI)

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