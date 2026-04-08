New York [US], April 8 (ANI): UN Chief Antonio Guterres stated that "no military objective justifies the wholesale destruction of a society's infrastructure" as US President Donald Trump's Tuesday 8 p.m. deadline looms.

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"There is no military objective that justifies the wholesale destruction of a society's infrastructure or the deliberate infliction of suffering on civilian populations," Antonio Guterres said in a post on X.

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This comes after US President Donald Trump issued a series of provocative statements on his Truth Social platform, suggesting a monumental shift in the geopolitical landscape.

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In those posts, he warned of potential unprecedented destruction while simultaneously hinting at a transition of power within Iran.

"A whole civilisation will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don't want that to happen, but it probably will," Trump wrote, reflecting the gravity of the ongoing military standoff amidst reports of US strikes on Kharg Island and other strategic Iranian infrastructure.

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Meanwhile, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus expressed concern on the continued military activity near Iran's Bushehr power plant, warning that such action could lead to a severe radiological accident that could have serious and long-term health consequences.

"Continued military activity near Iran's Bushehr power plant poses a real danger. Such actions could lead to a severe radiological accident, with serious and long-term health consequences for people now and for generations to come, while also harming the environment across Iran, the region, and beyond," he said in a post on X.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Monday said that a recent military strike landed just 75 metres from Iran's Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, though the nuclear facility itself has not been damaged.

In a statement, the IAEA said its assessment was based on independent analysis of new satellite imagery and its detailed knowledge of the site.

"Based on its independent analysis of new satellite imagery and detailed knowledge of the site, the IAEA can confirm recent impacts of military strikes close to Iran's Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant (BNPP), including one just 75 metres from the site perimeter. The BNPP itself has not been damaged, the IAEA's analysis of the 5 April imagery shows," the statement from the UN nuclear watchdog read.

Despite no direct damage, the agency warned that continued military activity near the plant poses serious risks, as it is an operational facility with large amounts of nuclear fuel. (ANI)

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