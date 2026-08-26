No new Iran strikes for now, Rubio tells allies as US tightens economic pressure

Washington, DC [US], August 26 (ANI): US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has informed several allied foreign ministers that Washington does not currently intend to execute fresh military strikes on Iran, marking a pivot towards economic and maritime enforcement while peaceful resolutions remain stalled, Axios reported.

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US officials cited by Axios revealed that Rubio conveyed America's plan to avoid initiating new military strikes against Tehran "for the time being". Instead, the administration aims to intensify leverage using naval blockades, economic measures, and maintaining the flow of petroleum through the vital Strait of Hormuz.

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The tactical adjustment comes as the Trump administration shifts emphasis towards squeezing Iran's economy while avoiding a return to large-scale combat operations.

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Although Rubio indicated that Washington holds no immediate plans for major military operations, officials emphasised that American forces have not eliminated the military option if Tehran strikes first.

Washington maintains that operations near the Strait of Hormuz have drastically eroded one of Tehran's primary tools for manipulating international energy markets. US forces have been engaged in clearing mines from the passage, leading to a rising volume of tankers utilising its southern route.

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US officials characterised the shift as significant, stating Tehran's capability to restrict maritime energy flows through the strait has been substantially reduced.

Additionally, the US naval blockade has sharply curtailed Iran's oil exports. American officials noted that very few tankers have been spotted recently at Kharg Island, Tehran's key oil export terminal.

State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott stated that the administration was severing what he described as the Iranian regime's remaining financial lifelines, while reiterating President Donald Trump's stance that Tehran must never acquire a nuclear weapon.

Concurrently, Washington expanded its economic offensive against Tehran. The US rolled out additional sanctions measures while issuing explicit warnings to foreign nations conducting commerce with Iran that they could ultimately face severe penalties.

Officials cited by Axios noted the policy could endure at least through the November midterm elections, after which a renewed military campaign could potentially be considered.

Tehran has firmly rejected the American strategy, denouncing the attempt to isolate its financial apparatus as unlawful. Global oil markets saw crude prices fall for a second consecutive day, as traders appeared to discount the immediate disruption of the updated sanctions warnings.

The broader conflict has resulted in thousands of fatalities, primarily across Iran and Lebanon, while combined US and Israeli military operations have severely degraded Tehran's conventional military capabilities. However, the precise status of Iran's nuclear infrastructure remains unclear.

Amid the tensions, Iran and Oman held talks regarding maritime transit management in the Strait of Hormuz. The two nations discussed establishing a temporary navigational corridor and agreed on joint efforts to remove mines from the waterway, which had remained largely closed to normal commercial shipping.

Despite a relative lull in major direct hostilities between the US and Iran, high-level diplomatic pathways to achieve a lasting resolution remain blocked.

Maritime hazards persist in the region. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations reported that an oil tanker was struck by an unidentified projectile on Tuesday, leaving it disabled approximately 9 nautical miles northeast of Oman's Ash Shishah near the entrance of the strait.

US President Donald Trump affirmed that sea mines inside the strait have been cleared, with Washington pointing to growing tanker traffic as proof that Tehran has lost its primary leverage over the waterway.

Diplomatic manoeuvres continue through backchannels despite the absence of direct US-Iran negotiations. Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir travelled to Tehran on Sunday for high-level talks with Iranian leadership.

Meanwhile, Saudi-linked broadcaster Al Arabiya reported that Munir engaged in discussions with Trump prior to travelling to Iran and conveyed a potential proposal to Iranian leaders. While the White House did not deny that Trump spoke with him, officials maintained that no active negotiations with Tehran are underway.

Concurrently, Washington has begun restoring diplomatic personnel to select Middle Eastern missions that were evacuated or downsized during earlier combat phases. The decision reflects a calculated assessment that the immediate threat of rapid escalation has diminished, though several bases and embassies continue to operate under reduced staffing levels. (ANI)

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