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Home / United States / "No reciprocity – no access": Trump orders removal of Canadian products from US procurement program

"No reciprocity – no access": Trump orders removal of Canadian products from US procurement program

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ANI
Updated At : 05:07 AM Sep 09, 2026 IST
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Washington, DC [US], September 9 (ANI): US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday (local time) that he has ordered federal agencies to stop buying Canadian products through the government's main purchasing catalogue until Ottawa provides equal market access to American businesses and farmers.

The directive orders the General Services Administration (GSA) and the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) to immediately begin removing Canadian goods from federal purchasing channels, fueling the ongoing trade dispute between Washington and Ottawa.

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In a post on Truth Social, President Trump accused Canada of unfair trade practices, claiming that Canadian federal and local governments block American small businesses from selling to their public sector while its companies enjoy open access to US government contracts.

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"Everyone knows that Canada doesn’t let our Great Dairy Farmers sell into the Canadian Market, and that the only reason Canada makes Autos is because of previous disastrous Trade Agreements while other Presidents were in Office," Trump wrote.

"Canada has been ripping us off for years, but what many do not realise is that the Canadian Government, including Canadian Provinces, have banned American Small Businesses and Companies from selling into their Government Procurement Markets. This is the case even though Canada gets broad access into the massive American Government Procurement Market, including those of our States," he added.

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Declaring a policy of "NO RECIPROCITY – NO ACCESS!", President Trump stated that Canadian goods will remain banned from US government supply lists until Ottawa grants equal market access to American businesses and farmers.

"I am hereby directing the GSA, working with the USTR, to take all necessary steps to REMOVE Canadian-origin products from GSA’s Multiple Award Schedules unless Canada restores full and fair reciprocity for American Farmers and Companies. Those schedules account for more than 50 BILLION DOLLARS a year," Trump added.

Slamming the former US President Joe Biden-led administration for its stance towards Canada, Trump wrote, "This should have been cut off years ago, by other Administrations, like it was by mine, only to reinstituted by Sleepy Joe Biden."

Trump's remarks come after Canada's retaliatory tariffs targeting US merchandise officially came into force shortly after midnight on Tuesday, as Prime Minister Mark Carney ramped up economic measures against the nation's primary trading partner following the breakdown of bilateral negotiations last month, deepening a prolonged 18-month trade dispute.

Canadian commercial enterprises commenced operations on Tuesday under the federal administration's freshly implemented dollar-for-dollar levies affecting USD 28 billion worth of American imports, as reported by CBC News. While enterprise owners prepare for elevated operational overheads and logistical complications, economic specialists indicate that everyday shoppers are unlikely to experience substantial immediate repercussions.

The new trade measures became active at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, penalising nearly 700 American commodities with tariffs spanning from 15 per cent to 50 per cent. The affected merchandise encompasses industrial materials such as steel and aluminium, alongside household essentials including toilet paper and specialised products like coin-operated arcade machines.

These reciprocal tariffs represent the federal administration's direct counter-measure to the 50 per cent duties enforced by US President Donald Trump's administration on August 22 across hundreds of product categories valued in excess of USD 28 billion, ranging from plywood and cement to wine and hockey sticks, according to CBC News.

The developments come amid mounting trade disputes between Washington and Ottawa. Tensions between the two traditional allies have intensified following the breakdown of bilateral trade talks, leading to retaliatory tariff threats on key goods. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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