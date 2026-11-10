"No Secretary of War or Secretary of Defense" impeached for "lawful military operations": Pete Hegseth dismisses impeachment efforts

Washington DC [US], November 10 (ANI): US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth on Tuesday (local time) dismissed impeachment efforts against him, stating that "no Secretary of War or Secretary of Defense has ever been impeached for carrying out lawful military operations."

Speaking at his first Pentagon press briefing in six months, Hegseth described the push as a "farce," "stunt," and a "political spectacle" driven by policy disagreements rather than constitutional high crimes, misdemeanours, treason, or bribery. He argued that attempting to oust him wrongly penalises troops and military leadership for legitimate operations.

He added that no Secretary of War or Secretary of Defense in the 250-year history of the American Republic had ever been impeached for carrying out lawful military operations, as he defended his record amid impeachment efforts against him.

Addressing a press conference at the Pentagon, Hegseth cited military operations under former US presidents Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton, Barack Obama and Joe Biden, arguing that previous administrations had also undertaken military operations without their defence chiefs facing impeachment.

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"In the 250 years of our American Republic, no Secretary of War or Secretary of Defense has ever been impeached for carrying out lawful military operations. And in our case, successful ones, at that. Not once. War Powers Resolution or not. Not under Reagan in Lebanon, not under Clinton in Kosovo, not under Obama in Iraq and Syria, not under Biden in Iraq and Syria. That's the standard. The history is clear and it's very straightforward," he said.

Hegseth also strongly criticised Republican Congressman Thomas Massie, who introduced articles of impeachment against him, accusing the lawmaker of using the process for political purposes rather than congressional oversight.

"What one disgruntled and defeated congressman is attempting is not oversight, and it's not accountability. It's a political spectacle, a personal manifesto driven by ego and resentment. Timed for one man's final days in Congress to try to do damage to this president, this country, and most irresponsibly, the warriors who defend it. It's a farce, and it's a stunt. And everybody knows it," Hegseth said.

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Massie, a Republican from Kentucky, introduced eight articles of impeachment against Hegseth on Monday.

According to CNN, the resolution accuses Hegseth of conducting military operations in Iran without congressional authorisation, disregarding laws concerning the protection of civilians and directing the US Department of Defense to carry out extrajudicial killings.

The articles also raise allegations concerning US military operations in Yemen and Venezuela, along with strikes against vessels in the Western Hemisphere suspected of carrying narcotics. The resolution further alleges that Hegseth's approach to military rules of engagement contributed to civilian casualties, including a deadly US strike on an elementary school in Iran.

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Under the US Constitution, the House of Representatives has the sole power to impeach federal officials, while the Senate has the authority to conduct impeachment trials. A simple majority in the House is required to approve articles of impeachment, while a two-thirds majority in the Senate is necessary to convict and remove an official from office, CNN reported.

House Republican leaders have two legislative days to schedule a vote on Massie's resolution. They can also move to table the resolution, effectively blocking the impeachment effort.

If the House approves the articles, Hegseth would become the third Cabinet secretary in US history to be impeached. Former Secretary of War William Belknap was impeached in 1876 over allegations of corruption and accepting kickbacks, while former Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was impeached by the Republican-controlled House in 2024 over his handling of immigration at the US-Mexico border. The Democratic-controlled Senate subsequently dismissed the articles against Mayorkas.

CNN reported that no Cabinet official has ever been convicted and removed from office through the Senate impeachment process.

US President Donald Trump has pledged to stand by Hegseth even if the House votes to impeach him. (ANI)

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