DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / United States / 'Nobody tells me what we should be selling': Trump on Netanyahu's opposition to proposed F-35 jet deal

'Nobody tells me what we should be selling': Trump on Netanyahu's opposition to proposed F-35 jet deal

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:42 AM Jul 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Washington, DC [US], July 28 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) pushed back on opposition from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding the potential sale of American F-35 fighter jets to Turkey, declaring that no external leader influences US arms sales.

Advertisement

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump dismissed Netanyahu's reservations over arming Ankara, calling Turkey a "tremendous ally."

Advertisement

"Nobody tells me what we should be selling," Trump said. "Turkey has been a tremendous ally for me."

Advertisement

The US President's remarks come as Netanyahu arrived in Washington on Monday (local time) for high-level talks with Trump, placing regional security and the confrontation with Iran at the top of the bilateral agenda.

Earlier this month, Netanyahu had voiced strong opposition to the possible sale of US-made F-35 stealth fighter jets to Turkey, warning that such a move would alter the regional balance of power, CNN reported.

Advertisement

In an interview with CNN, Netanyahu said he had personally urged US President Donald Trump not to approve the sale, after Trump indicated he was considering reversing restrictions imposed during his first term.

"The sale of America's most advanced fighter aircraft 'doesn't make Turkey a friendly state to the United States,'" Netanyahu told CNN.

Referring to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, he said Ankara is "a regime that's infected with the Muslim Brotherhood, which hates the United States."

"He's not exactly a model ally of the United States," Netanyahu said. "He threatens to destroy my country, the one and only Jewish state," he added, as reported by CNN.

Netanyahu further warned that supplying the aircraft to Turkey would have wider regional consequences.

Netanyahu added that he urged Trump directly not to sell the fighter jets to Turkey, as doing so would "destroy the power balance in the Middle East."

This came after Trump said that his administration will soon decide whether to sell F-35 fighter jets to Turkey despite a congressional ban, while also announcing that sanctions imposed over Ankara's purchase of the Russian S-400 air defence system would be lifted, CNN reported.

"We have a better relationship with Turkey, and Turkey has been in many ways much more loyal than other countries that we think would be loyal," Trump said, arguing that many believe Turkey should be allowed to purchase the F-35 despite its acquisition of the Russian-made S-400 system.

Calling the F-35 "the best plane by far", Trump said the proposed sale was "certainly something we will consider."

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had indicated that Ankara believes it is close to securing a deal to purchase US-made F-35 fighter jets and American-made engines for Turkey's indigenous KAAN fighter aircraft, CNN reported. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts