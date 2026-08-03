"Nothing will get through unless total surrender accomplished": Trump lambasts Iran

Washington DC [US], August 3 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Monday lambasted Iran amid a rapidly evolving situation in West Asia, terming the Iranian leadership "duplicitous", saying that while Tehran seeks negotiations with Washington, it publicly denies that any direct talks were taking place. He warned that "nothing will get through" unless a deal or "total surrender" is achieved.

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Trump made the remarks in a post on Truth Social, which came after Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baghaei earlier on Monday said that his country is not engaged in any direct or indirect negotiations with the United States, firmly dismissing assertions of active bilateral dialogue between Tehran and Washington.

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"Iranian Leadership is unbelievably duplicitous! They ask for a meeting, some would say "beg," talks begin, with more scheduled in the immediate future, and they say, openly and proudly, that they're not having any discussions, that nothing is being talked about, and they're only dealing with "Oman", Trump said on Truth Social.

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He reaffirmed his claim of the US Navy's control to remain in place in the Strait of Hormuz.

Dismissing Iranian assertions regarding control over one of the world's most strategically significant maritime chokepoints through which a substantial share of global oil shipments transit, he further claimed that "nothing gets through to Iran" unless Washington permits it, warning that restrictions would remain in place until "a Deal, or Total Surrender, is accomplished."

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"They then go on to give their usual blather in saying, the Strait of Hormuz will be operated powerfully by them, when it is already completely controlled by the United States Navy and our "Blockade" or, as some say, "The United States Wall of Steel!" Nothing gets through to Iran unless we want it to, and nothing will get through unless a Deal, or Total Surrender, is accomplished," Trump said.

The latest tirade by Trump comes as Baqaei said on Monday that an understanding reached between Iran and Oman on a new maritime traffic route through the Strait of Hormuz is merely a technical prerequisite to regulate safe vessel passage and does not signal the reopening of the strategic waterway.

In his post on Truth Social, Trump also reiterated Washington's stance of Iran to never acquire nuclear weapons and said, "Whether Iran wants to admit it or not, we are, in fact, talking of a solution to a problem that they have caused, for decades. It is very simple, IRAN WILL NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON!"

The sharp remarks come shortly after Trump had stated that negotiations with Iran, expected to take place through intermediaries, are scheduled to commence on Monday.

Earlier, while speaking to reporters on board Air Force One, Trump confirmed that discussion channels were active.

"We are talking to them [the Iranians] in the form of a negotiation; it begins tomorrow afternoon, and we'll see how it goes. I'd love to do that. It'll save a lot of lives, a lot of unnecessary power, to be honest with you. We are ready to go whenever we want. Would I rather make a deal? I'm not looking to kill people, because a lot of people die; we don't want that. So they asked us, Iran specifically, but the other three, they asked us," Trump said.

The US President had revealed that diplomatic engagements involving Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Iran led him to halt what was originally planned as a "massive attack" on Friday.

Trump further indicated that an agreement could be reached regarding the management of the Strait of Hormuz, while asserting that an accord would be established concerning the denuclearisation of Iran.

The rapid developments come on the heels of the announcement by Trump on Sunday of the cancellation of a planned attack on Iran, subject to being able to rapidly make a deal with the Persian Gulf country, while noting that Israel has joined him in this commitment.

The US President had warned of a retaliation "not seen since World War II" as stakes continue to rise between Washington and Tehran.

He said on Sunday, "The USA is locked and loaded and ready to go against the Islamic Republic of Iran, at levels of Military Terror, Strength, and Power not seen since World War II. Despite this, we have just been asked by Iran, and other Middle Eastern Countries, to hold off any attack in that the perimeters of a deal has been agreed to. This would include the Immediate, Complete, and Total OPENING OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT, and an end to Iran's nuclear threat," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Meanwhile, opinions among Gulf allies remain sharply divided over how Washington should handle Tehran. The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday that while Saudi Arabia counselled restraint, the United Arab Emirates lobbied Washington for more assertive military action, arguing that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps would not alter its course without direct US force. (ANI)

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