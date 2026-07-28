"Number-one priority is anti-ballistic defense": Zelenskyy arrives in US for Trump meeting

Washington DC [US], July 28 (ANI): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday announced (local time) that he had arrived in the United States, saying his top priority during the visit would be securing anti-ballistic defence capabilities and advancing strategic cooperation with Washington ahead of scheduled meetings with US President Donald Trump and his administration.

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In a post on X, Zelenskyy said, "I have already arrived in the United States. Our schedule includes meetings with President Trump, his team, and those who can support our defence. Our number-one priority is anti-ballistic defense and strategic cooperation with America. Peace needs to be brought closer."

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I have already arrived in the United States. Our schedule includes meetings with President Trump, his team, and those who can support our defense. Our number-one priority is anti-ballistic defense and strategic cooperation with America. Peace needs to be brought closer. Of… pic.twitter.com/jcsLCFetwk — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 28, 2026

The visit comes as Ukraine continues to seek enhanced military support from the United States amid Russia's ongoing strikes. Zelenskyy, as said in the post, indicated that discussions in Washington would focus on strengthening Ukraine's air and missile defence capabilities, a key demand as Russian missile and drone strikes continue.

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In addition to meeting with Trump and senior US officials, Zelenskyy said he would join others in Washington to honour the late Senator Lindsey Graham, who died earlier this month.

"Of course, on behalf of all of Ukraine, we will honour the memory of Senator Lindsey Graham. Together with everyone attending the ceremony in Washington, we will remember his commitment to security and freedom across the transatlantic community and around the world," he said.

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Graham, a longtime senator from South Carolina, was one of the strongest bipartisan advocates for continued US military and political support for Ukraine following Russia's full-scale military operation in 2022. He frequently met Zelenskyy and consistently backed additional security assistance for Kyiv.

Zelenskyy further thanked Ukraine's international partners for their continued support. He said, "Thank you to everyone who helps protect lives!"

US President Donald Trump is set to host Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Tuesday (local time) for separate meetings expected to focus on the wars in Ukraine and West Asia, according to the President's schedule.

Trump's meeting with Netanyahu will centre on the war involving Iran, progress in negotiations with Lebanon and efforts to expand the Abraham Accords.

Speaking to reporters on Monday (local time), Trump acknowledged that he and Netanyahu were not in complete agreement on Iran but stressed that they remained closely aligned.

"We have a little difference, but pretty close," Trump said.

Trump's meeting with Zelensky in the Oval Office is expected to focus on the ongoing peace process between Russia and Ukraine. A White House official told CNN that "now is the time to end the war."

Earlier on Monday (local time), Trump dismissed Zelensky's allegation that Russia was providing Iran with intelligence on US military bases, saying, "I don't think they've been doing it, certainly not at a high level."

Both Netanyahu and Zelensky are expected to attend the funeral of late Senator Lindsey Graham in Washington on Tuesday (local time) following their White House meetings. (ANI)

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