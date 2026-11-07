NYC Mayor Mamdani says partnership with Gov Hochul delivering tangible benefits, vows to maintain working relationship

New York [US], November 7 (ANI): New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has said he intends to maintain a productive working relationship with New York Governor Kathy Hochul despite differences over policy priorities, emphasising that cooperation between the city and state governments remains essential to delivering for working people.

Addressing reporters on Friday (local time) while discussing taxation of the wealthy and his governing priorities, Mamdani said the partnership with Hochul had already delivered benefits that people could experience financially.

"I've always been clear about where I stand. I continue to hold those positions. I'm also looking forward to continuing a productive working relationship with our governor to deliver for working people and that's something which excited so many people of New York of reselection," Mamdani said.

Discussing the outcomes of their cooperation, Mamdani said, "The fruits of this partnership were ones that they could feel in their wallets."

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Meanwhile, Hochul indicated her willingness to take extraordinary measures when circumstances demanded them. "When we have a severe need to do something extraordinary, I'm willing to do what has to happen," the governor said.

The remarks come after Mamdani and Hochul travelled to Puerto Rico this week to attend the annual Somos Conference, where they joined other elected officials and discussed support for the US territory following the Democrats' midterm election victories.

The two leaders appeared together and expressed optimism about the political landscape following what they described as a Democratic "blue wave".

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Mamdani said the election results could create new opportunities for working-class Americans. "There's potential in that, that we can finally start to deliver for working-class people across this country," Mamdani said.

Hochul said she hoped the federal government would renew its commitment to Puerto Rico, which has faced challenges including chronic power outages and water shortages.

"It's a whole new day of responsibility of the federal government to Puerto Rico. And what we've seen over the last two years is really an abandonment of that commitment and we hope to have all those wounds heal," Hochul said.

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The governor's remarks came after Democrats swept the midterm elections, an outcome she said would help strengthen accountability and support for Puerto Rico.

Hochul also said Democratic control of Congress could help secure additional resources for the US territory and address concerns surrounding immigration enforcement. "And to stop the overreach of ICE in small communities in upstate New York, the streets of New York or San Juan," Hochul added.

Meanwhile, following the decisive outcome of the midterm elections, Mamdani, widely recognised as a prominent figure in the progressive wing of the Democratic Party, said on Wednesday that the country had entered a new era of political leadership. He asserted that progressive factions must maintain their momentum. (ANI)

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