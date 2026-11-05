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Home / United States / NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani says Democrats must keep their "foot on the gas" after midterm victories

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani says Democrats must keep their "foot on the gas" after midterm victories

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ANI
Updated At : 08:27 AM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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New York [US], November 5 (ANI): Following the decisive outcome of the midterm elections, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, widely recognised as a leading figure within the progressive wing of the Democratic Party, declared on Wednesday that the nation has welcomed a fresh era of political leadership, asserting that progressive factions must maintain relentless momentum.

Addressing members of the press, Mamdani remarked, "Going through yesterday evening, it's a realisation that it's a new dawn in America."

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The municipal leader argued that the party's commanding victories across both chambers of Congress empower the political opposition to transition from a defensive posture to an offensive strategy.

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Criticising legislative measures enacted by the previous congressional majority, Mamdani stated, "The defensive means trying to prevent as many New Yorkers as possible from losing their SNAP benefits or losing their health insurance," pointing directly to reductions associated with the Republican-sponsored legislation known as the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

Outlining his political priorities, the mayor, whose electoral platform focused extensively on reducing financial pressures for local residents, emphasised, "The offensive is delivering to make life more affordable for them."

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While Democrats last held a Senate majority following the 2022 legislative cycle, the recent ballot outcomes saw the party capture at least seven seats previously held by Republicans, including victories in traditionally conservative strongholds, alongside substantial gains in the House of Representatives.

"We have to use that power to deliver change that Americans can feel in their wallets," Mamdani stressed during his media briefing.

Having gained national prominence during his successful 2025 mayoral campaign, Mamdani exerted significant influence during the primary contests by backing three progressive congressional contenders contesting safe Democratic seats within New York City.

Electoral results confirmed that Brad Lander, Claire Valdez and Darializa Avila Chevalier all secured victory on Tuesday, with Lander and Avila Chevalier successfully unseating incumbent Democrats whom they had defeated during the primaries.

With Valdez and Avila Chevalier both maintaining affiliations with the Democratic Socialists of America alongside the mayor, Mamdani expressed enthusiasm for their legislative collaboration, stating that he "can't wait to count on them as partners for our affordability agenda at the federal level."

The new congressional term will additionally feature prominent federal leadership roles for two senior New York lawmakers from outside the progressive faction: House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, both of whom anticipate assuming leadership of their respective legislative bodies in January.

Following announcements on Wednesday regarding Jeffries' bid for the speakership and Schumer's expectation to secure the Senate majority leadership, Mamdani underscored the significance of local representation in federal governance.

"I think that having leaders in Washington be from our city and of our city is of incredible importance to our city," Mamdani noted.

"Because for them, the struggles of New Yorkers are not intellectual concerns or ones that are being mediated through the prism of media or politics. It is one that they experience and hear from their constituents about every single day."

The mayor confirmed that he had contacted Jeffries to convey congratulations regarding the widespread electoral gains, adding that the two officials maintain a positive working rapport. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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