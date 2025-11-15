DT
Home / United States / Officer hospitalised after crash while supporting Vance’s motorcade in Tennessee

Officer hospitalised after crash while supporting Vance’s motorcade in Tennessee

The Maryville crash involved a state trooper and a Maryville Police Department motorcycle officer

AP
Maryville, Updated At : 10:22 AM Nov 15, 2025 IST
US Vice President JD Vance. Reuters File Photo
Two law enforcement vehicles crashed in Tennessee on Friday night while supporting Vice President JD Vance’s motorcade, sending a police officer to the hospital in critical condition, authorities said.

The crash in Maryville, about 27 kilometres south of Knoxville, involved a state trooper and a Maryville Police Department motorcycle officer, the city said in a statement.

Both were taken to the hospital. Officials did not immediately release information about the trooper’s condition.

Katherine Pierce, the US Secret Service’s resident agent in charge in Knoxville, said the agency was closely monitoring the situation.

“The safety and movement of our protectees were not impacted by this incident,” she said in a statement.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol was investigating.

Maryville Police Chief Tony Crisp asked people to pray for the officer, the officer’s family and medical workers.

