Ohio Governor-elect Amy Acton has “no intention” of speaking to Ramaswamy over “despicable” campaign ad featuring her estranged mother

Washington DC [US], November 7 (ANI): Newly elected Ohio Governor Amy Acton has firmly ruled out any communication with her Republican rival, Vivek Ramaswamy, denouncing his campaign's use of an advertisement featuring her estranged mother as "terrible and despicable".

During her first television interview on CBS Mornings following her victory in Tuesday's 2026 gubernatorial race, Acton was questioned about whether she had spoken to her former adversary.

While Ramaswamy asserted during his concession address that he had reached out to Acton by telephone and left a congratulatory message, Acton was unequivocal. "I have no intention of speaking to him," Acton stated, adding, "I do believe that leaders' words matter, and we need to hold folks accountable."

The electoral controversy erupted over a contentious political advertisement featuring Acton's birth mother, Donna Arthur, in which she accused her daughter of being a "liar". Acton has been estranged from her mother since the age of 12.

Advertisement

Historical records indicate that Acton and her sibling were removed from their mother's custody following serious allegations of sexual abuse against their stepfather, Cledith Arthur. Cledith Arthur was subsequently arrested and formally charged with raping Acton when she was between 10 and 12 years of age. Her brother later confirmed that their mother remained married to Arthur until he died in 2004.

The broadcast advertisement provoked swift condemnation from Democratic figures as well as prominent Republican leaders, including outgoing Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Senator Jon Husted.

Conversely, US President Donald Trump endorsed the campaign tactic, publicly defending the decision to air the advertisement as "very powerful" and noting that he had personally advised Ramaswamy against taking it down.

Advertisement

Describing the inclusion of her estranged mother as completely unacceptable, Acton expressed dismay over the aggressive tactics. "I would like to say I didn't expect this, but there was no low my opponent wouldn't sink to," she remarked, asserting that the opposition campaign advertisements were saturated with "lies and hate and vitriol".

Furthermore, she challenged the rationale behind the advertisement, suggesting that Ramaswamy had deployed the material out of electoral desperation as his poll numbers faltered. Referring to her birth mother, Acton observed that it was "clear" she "was not well".

Branding the advertisement "a terrible and despicable thing to do", Acton argued that the electorate had grown tired of toxic political divisiveness and was demanding leaders dedicated to practical governance.

Advertisement

"I'm a scrappy kid from Youngstown. I'm not afraid of a fight, but kindness isn't weakness, and that is a big message we saw. People are ready for public service, unity, and decency," she said.

Shifting focus from the campaign controversy, Acton outlined the key policy objectives she plans to pursue upon assuming office as Ohio's chief executive.

The expansion and regulation of data centres formed a central pillar of her electoral platform. She advocated a conditional moratorium on new installations, maintaining that infrastructural expansion must not compromise Ohio's environmental resources or local communities.

Emphasising a balance between economic growth and environmental stewardship, Acton asserted her commitment to safeguarding the state's air and water quality while simultaneously attracting lucrative union jobs.

"We are open for business, but we're not for sale, and we're not to be exploited," she said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)