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Home / United States / Oleshky ceasefire concludes; Melania Trump hopes it lays "foundation for lasting peace" between Russia, Ukraine

Oleshky ceasefire concludes; Melania Trump hopes it lays "foundation for lasting peace" between Russia, Ukraine

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ANI
Updated At : 06:12 AM Nov 02, 2026 IST
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Washington DC [US], November 2 (ANI): United States First Lady Melania Trump on Sunday (local time) commended Russia and Ukraine for their cooperation during the humanitarian ceasefire in Oleshky, saying the five-day arrangement successfully facilitated the delivery of critical aid and evacuation of nearly 800 people from the conflict-affected region.

In a post on X, Melania announced that the ceasefire, which began on October 27, concluded on November 1 as planned.

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"THE CEASEFIRE CONCLUDES. The mission was a success, delivering critical aid to the region and enabling the evacuation of nearly 800 people. On behalf of America, I commend Russia and Ukraine for their leadership and cooperation surrounding the Oleshky ceasefire. I hope Oleshky serves as a foundation for lasting peace between both nations. The ceasefire began on October 27, 2026, and concluded on November 1, 2026, as planned," she wrote.

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Earlier in the day, Melania described the humanitarian arrangement as an opportunity for residents in Oleshky and the surrounding Kherson region to access essential supplies, including food, clean water and medicines, while moving without the constant threat of attacks.

The localised ceasefire agreement was negotiated between Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets and Russia's Commissioner for Human Rights Yana Lantratova, with mediation from the US First Lady.

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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had expressed gratitude to Melania for her mediation efforts, confirming that roads leading to Oleshky were cleared of mines during the ceasefire and humanitarian assistance was delivered.

Zelenskyy also said people requiring evacuation had been transported out of the city and surrounding communities, with Ukrainian citizens subsequently crossing into Ukraine through the Chernihiv region.

Meanwhile, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said Russian President Vladimir Putin had never refused to speak with Zelenskyy.

"I think he would answer, of course. Putin has never refused to talk," Ushakov said, according to TASS, adding that Zelenskyy was free to travel to Moscow if he genuinely wanted negotiations.(ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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