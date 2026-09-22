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Home / United States / "One of my favorite places in the World": Trump heads to Gracie Mansion for meeting with NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani

"One of my favorite places in the World": Trump heads to Gracie Mansion for meeting with NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani

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ANI
Updated At : 02:57 AM Sep 22, 2026 IST
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New York [US], September 22 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) headed to Gracie Mansion for a meeting with New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, describing the official residence as “one of my favorite places in the World” and recalling his interactions there with former city mayors.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, “While in New York City, I’m on the way to one of my favorite places in the World, Gracie Mansion. I spent lots of hours there over the years, with some great Mayors, some average Mayors, and some bad Mayors.”

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“It will be interesting to see how it looks now, invited by Mayor Mamdani. Look forward to it,” he added.

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According to the White House daily guidance and press schedule, Trump was scheduled to meet Mamdani at 4:10 pm local time at Gracie Mansion. The meeting was listed as closed press.

The meeting comes as world leaders gather in New York for the high-level week of the 81st United Nations General Assembly, which is scheduled from September 22 to 28.

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Trump's New York engagements also include a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at 5:35 pm (local time), followed by a Republican National Committee reception and a MAGA Inc. dinner.

On Tuesday, Trump is scheduled to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in New York amid US efforts to encourage de-escalation in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and revive negotiations.

Earlier on Monday, Trump inaugurated a newly built helipad on the White House South Lawn before departing aboard Marine One, marking the first presidential flight from the facility.

Trump said in a Truth Social post that he was departing on the “maiden voyage from the newly built, and very beautiful, Heliport!” He also thanked Lockheed Martin CEO Jim Taiclet and construction workers involved in the project.

The UN General Assembly's 81st session is being held under the theme “Restoring trust, managing transformation: A United Nations that delivers for all.” Bangladesh's Khalilur Rahman is presiding over the session, which brings together representatives of all 193 UN member states. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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