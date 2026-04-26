"Only a matter of time": FBI Director Kash Patel on line for next high-level departure from Trump administration, reports Politico

Washington DC [US], April 26 (ANI): Amid mounting speculation over his position within the Trump administration, FBI Director Kash Patel reportedly could be the next senior official to exit Trump's cabinet in recent times, according to a Politico report.

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As per Politico, questions have emerged within White House circles regarding Patel's future amid growing internal concerns.

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Speculations intensified this week over which senior Trump administration official could be the next to depart following the removal of the US Navy Secretary, a move made with Donald Trump's approval.

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According to Politico, a senior White House official has suggested that Patel may be next in line for a potential ouster.

"It's only a matter of time," the official, who was granted anonymity to discuss sensitive matters, said regarding the FBI director, as quoted by Politico.

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The official cited multiple concerns behind the speculation, including an increase in negative media coverage involving Patel, which they described as "not a good look for a Cabinet secretary", while also adding that Trump is increasingly frustrated by the distraction surrounding the issue.

The report comes amid ongoing political chatter over possible shake-ups in key administrative positions, although there has been no official confirmation from the White House regarding Patel's status.

This comes days after the US Department of War announced the departure of US Secretary of the Navy John C Phelan with immediate effect, with Undersecretary Hung Cao set to take over as Acting Secretary of the Navy.

The development was confirmed by Chief Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell, who thanked Phelan for his service and said the administration wishes him well in his future endeavours.

"Secretary of the Navy John C Phelan is departing the administration, effective immediately. On behalf of the Secretary of War and Deputy Secretary of War, we are grateful to Secretary Phelan for his service to the Department and the United States Navy," Parnell wrote in a post on X.

The Trump administration has also seen some major departures in the spring, and Patel might be the next high-ranking official to depart as summer rolls in.

Since March, at least five senior officials, including Phelan, have either been pushed out of their positions or stepped down amid mounting pressure.

Before Phelan, General Randy George retired from his post of Chief of Army Staff earlier in the month, in an unusual development amid the ongoing war in Iran. He had originally been expected to remain in the role until fall 2027

Two other senior Army officers were also removed: General David Hodne, who assumed leadership of the Army's Training and Transformation Command in October, and Major General William Green Jr, the Army's chief of chaplains.

Separately, Pam Bondi was removed from her position as the US Attorney General this month, ending a 14-month tenure leading the US Justice Department.

Trump described her as a "Great American Patriot and a loyal friend" in announcing her exit, saying she would move into a "much-needed and important new job" in the private sector.

She has since been replaced on an acting basis by Todd Blanche, Trump's former personal lawyer, pending a permanent appointment.

In another change, the US Labour Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer stepped down earlier this week to take a private-sector role.

Her resignation came amid scrutiny following allegations of misconduct, including claims related to personal travel during taxpayer-funded trips.

White House spokesperson Steven Cheung said US Deputy Labour Secretary Keith Sonderling would serve as acting head.

Separately, Trump also announced the departure of Kristi Noem as US Homeland Security Secretary in March, with Senator Markwayne Mullin as her replacement.

Noem was reassigned as "Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas", a regional security initiative. (ANI)

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