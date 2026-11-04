Outgoing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis calls Republicans' defeat in midterms "close to extinction-level event" as Democrats sweep gubernatorial race

Washington, DC [US], November 4 (ANI): As gubernatorial and federal election results deliver sweeping losses for Republicans nationwide, outgoing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued a stark warning about the party’s national future while positioning his state as the lone conservative stronghold to withstand the outcome.

DeSantis framed the midterm elections as a catastrophic political reset for the GOP across major statehouses and federal races.

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"This is close to an extinction-level event for Republicans," DeSantis said. "To call it a wave, I don't think would be fully accurate. It's the political equivalent of a meteor strike. The one state that was able to hold the line and withstand that is right here in the free state of Florida."

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Highlighting the shifting political map across the country’s largest states, DeSantis pointed out the severe reduction in Republican executive power nationwide.

"In January, when everyone in office leaves, who were either term-limited or got voted out of the ten largest states in this union, only one state will have Republican control of their state, the state of Florida," he added.

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Looking ahead to upcoming federal and presidential cycles, the governor expressed deep scepticism that the party could quickly regain power in Washington or rebuild its legislative majorities under the current political landscape.

"You look ahead to 28 election, the presidential election; you are not as Republicans going to be able to retake the Senate under this current map just two years from now. And with all the house seats that have been done, probably not viable to take that back as well. So, this is really going to have an impact two years, four years, six years, maybe even longer before Republicans can exercise unified control in Washington again like we've enjoyed over the last two years," DeSantis said.

Concluding his post-election remarks, DeSantis urged party leadership and elected officials to rethink their approach to governance and voter engagement, framing Florida’s strategy as the template for building lasting support in challenging environments.

"People need to understand elected officials are supposed to be servants. You know, you're not going to get salvation through an elected official. I think people can look at Florida and show how you can deliver big results and how you can build a durable coalition because the reality is you're probably not going to face an election climate this bad perhaps in our lifetime," the outgoing governor stated.

His remarks come as Democrats notched major statehouse victories across the nation in the midterm elections, flipping gubernatorial executive seats in key battleground states including Nevada, Georgia, Texas, and Iowa, while Republicans were left assessing a stark contraction of their executive footprint.

Heading into the midterms, Republicans held a 26–24 majority in governor's offices. Following the elections, Democrats will hold at least 27 governorships in 2027. Democrat Gina Hinojosa unseated longtime incumbent Greg Abbott, breaking a three-decade streak of Republican statewide victories. The win was fueled by heavy turnout among Latino communities opposing the administration’s immigration crackdowns.

Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms won a historic victory, defeating self-financed Republican Rick Jackson to become the first Black woman elected governor in U.S. history.

Democrats flipped Ohio, Iowa, and Nevada, critical states, soundly defeating Trump-aligned candidates despite heavy Republican campaign spending.

Republican Byron Donalds won the Florida gubernatorial race, defeating Democrat David Jolly as per projections by CBS News. With 98 per cent of votes counted, Donalds secured 4,091,479 votes (50.1 per cent) against Jolly's 3,973,714 votes (48.6 per cent). He became Florida's first African American governor and the first African American Republican elected governor in US history, extending GOP rule following outgoing Governor Ron DeSantis.

From Gina Hinojosa's breakthrough victory in the Texas gubernatorial race to Adam Hamilton's historic Senate win in Kansas and Rob Sand's gubernatorial triumph in Iowa, Democrats registered gains across states that have traditionally favoured Republicans, while also making strong advances in key congressional contests.

According to CNN, Democrat Hinojosa defeated Republican Governor Greg Abbott to become the first Latina governor of Texas, ending more than three decades of Republican dominance in the state's gubernatorial office. CBS News also projected Hinojosa's victory, reporting that Abbott had called to concede after losing his re-election bid.

The 52-year-old state lawmaker and attorney will become the first Democrat elected governor of Texas since Ann Richards in 1990 and only the third woman to hold the office.

Hinojosa, who represents an Austin district and is originally from Brownsville in the Rio Grande Valley, defeated Abbott, who had been seeking a fourth term after serving as governor since 2015.

Democrats also secured victories in Iowa, where Rob Sand won the gubernatorial race and Josh Turek led the Senate contest, according to CBS News.

Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms won the Georgia gubernatorial contest against Trump-endorsed Republican Rick Jackson as per projections by CBS News. The former Biden administration official became Georgia's first female governor, its first African American governor, the first Democrat to capture the state’s executive office since 1998, and the first African American woman to serve as governor of any state in US history.

Democrat David Crowley won the Wisconsin gubernatorial race and became the state's first Black governor as per projections by ABC News. In Congressional races, 29-year-old democratic socialist lawyer Melat Kiros won Colorado’s 1st District as per projections by CNN, becoming the first Black female member of Congress from Colorado while joining the Generation-Z caucus as one of the House's youngest sitting members.

Former Biden cabinet secretary Xavier Becerra won the California gubernatorial election to succeed Governor Gavin Newsom as per projections by CNN, becoming the first elected Latino governor of California.

In the Maine gubernatorial contest, NBC News projected Democrat Hannah Pingree as the winner over Republican Bobby Charles.

In Nevada, The Associated Press projects that Democratic State Attorney General Aaron Ford will win the governor’s race, successfully flipping the executive seat for Democrats.

This comes amid a broader Democratic resurgence in the 2026 midterm elections, with US networks projecting that the party will reclaim control of both chambers of Congress, significantly shifting the balance of power in Washington.

A Democratic majority in the House would allow the party to intensify congressional scrutiny of President Donald Trump's administration through investigations and hearings. Control of the Senate would also give Democrats greater influence over legislation and presidential nominations.

Reacting to the setbacks, US President Donald Trump sought to distance himself from the election results, claiming that his absence from the ballot had affected the party's performance.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "I wasn’t on the Ballot and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE! Thank you for your attention to this matter."

The projected victories mark a significant setback for Republicans and could reshape the legislative and oversight agenda during the remaining two years of Trump's presidency. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)