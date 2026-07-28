Over 390,000 customers lose power as tornado tears through northeast Wisconsin

Wisconsin [US], July 28 (ANI): More than 390,000 customers across parts of the US were without power on Monday (local time) after severe thunderstorms swept through the Midwest, while an "extremely dangerous" tornado ripped through Menasha and Appleton in northeast US state Wisconsin, damaging homes, uprooting trees and prompting authorities to urge residents to stay indoors, CNN reported.

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According to CNN, the tornado tore roofs off homes, destroyed properties, uprooted and split trees, and left thousands without electricity in northeastern Wisconsin. The National Weather Service (NWS) described the tornado as "extremely dangerous" and issued a particularly dangerous situation tornado warning shortly after noon local time. A preliminary damage survey rated the tornado at least EF-2, with assessments still underway.

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"If you are currently in your home or currently stuck in the area that has been damaged, we ask that you shelter in place and stay inside," Menasha Police Chief Matthew Albrecht said during a news conference.

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He said first responders from multiple agencies were assessing the damage and searching for victims.

The Menasha Police Department also urged residents to remain indoors.

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"We are aware of severe damage in broad areas. We are asking the public to stay indoors, watch out for downed power lines, do not drive around road closures, and do not drive around the area unless absolutely necessary," the department said in a Facebook post cited by CNN.

https://www.facebook.com/menashapolice/posts/we-are-aware-of-severe-damage-in-broad-areas-we-are-asking-the-public-to-stay-in/1475454104614346/

Winnebago County officials reported extensive damage, including downed power lines, fallen trees and other hazardous conditions, though many roads remained impassable, making it difficult to assess the full extent of the destruction.

CNN reported that the tornado touched down shortly before noon and remained on the ground for at least 20 minutes before moving over Lake Winnebago and dissipating over water. The first tornado warning for the area was issued minutes after the tornado had already formed, although earlier severe thunderstorm warnings had highlighted the risk of damaging winds and a possible tornado.

Earlier on Monday (local time), a 29-year-old utility worker was killed in Whitewater, Wisconsin, in a suspected lightning strike while trimming trees.

"The supervisor of the crew reported that there was a 'loud bang and a flash' and they believed the tree had been struck by lightning," Whitewater Fire and EMS said in a statement, according to CNN.

Forecasters warned that the severe weather outbreak across the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley could bring additional destructive winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes, CNN reported. (ANI)

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