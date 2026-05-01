Over a dozen biz, tech leaders to travel with Trump to China: WH Official

Washington DC [US], May 12 (ANI): Ahead of the much-anticipated visit of US President Donald Trump to China later this week, a White House official said that over a dozen business and tech leaders will travel with him.

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The list of leaders set to travel with President Trump includes representation from major companies across technology, finance, defence, and consumer sectors.

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As per the White House official, the list includes Apple CEO Tim Cook, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman, Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg, Cargill CEO Brian Sikes, Citi CEO Jane Fraser, Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins, Coherent CEO Jim Anderson, and GE Aerospace CEO H. Lawrence Culp.

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Other leaders to travel with Trump are Goldman Sach's David Solomon, Illumina CEO Jacob Thaysen, Mastercard CEO Michael Miebach, Meta executive Dina Powell McCormick, Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra, Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon and Visa CEO Ryan McInerney.

The list reflects leadership from some of the world's most influential corporations spanning technology, finance, aerospace, manufacturing, and global payments.

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Meanwhile, on Monday, while speaking from the Oval Office ahead of his upcoming visit to China, Trump told reporters that he has a great relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"We are doing a lot of business but it is mostly smart business. We used to be taken advantage of for years with our previous presidents, but now we are doing great with China, we're making a lot of money with China," he said.

The objectives of Trump's three-day visit to China aim to rebalance trade and safeguard US economic strength and national security.

Senior US officials said on Sunday that topics expected between the two sides include continued work on a US-China Board of Trade and Board of Investment. The two countries will focus on identifying mutual areas of interest in trade.

The two sides will also discuss additional agreements on industry, spanning aerospace, agriculture and energy.

"The American people can expect the President to deliver more good deals on behalf of our country. These agreements will further rebalance trade with China while putting American workers, farmers and families first and safeguarding US economic strength and national security", the senior US officials said on Sunday. (ANI)

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