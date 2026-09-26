DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / United States / Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif recalls India-Pakistan conflict, says Trump "timely intervention" prevented escalation

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif recalls India-Pakistan conflict, says Trump "timely intervention" prevented escalation

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:32 AM Sep 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New York [US], September 26 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, while addressing the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Friday (local time), again referred to the four-day military confrontation in May 2025 that followed India’s Operation Sindoor, launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

He credited US President Donald Trump for his role in preventing further escalation, saying his intervention came at a time when the two nuclear-armed neighbours were at a critical juncture.

Advertisement

New Delhi has consistently maintained that the May 2025 ceasefire between India and Pakistan was reached through direct communication between the two sides, with no role played by any third party.

Advertisement

Further, Sharif said Pakistan exercised its “inherent right of self-defence” under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter during the tensions and praised the country’s armed forces for their response.

"A year ago, Pakistan faced external aggression from India under a false pretext. Pakistan exercised its inherent right of self-defense under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter," he said.

Advertisement

“His timely intervention came at a decisive juncture when two nuclear-armed neighbors stood at the brink of an all-out war. And, who knows, Mr. President, the extent of devastation that could have taken place had President Trump not stepped in at this critical moment with clarity of thought and action. Mr President, we must therefore ensure that South Asia never reaches that precipice ever again,” Sharif said, adding that South Asia must ensure it never reaches such a situation again.

“Our brave and valiant armed forces, under the courageous leadership of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, responded with precision and professionalism. They silenced the enemy, repulsed its attack and taught it a lesson it shall never, ever forget,” Sharif said.

On April 22, 2025, a terror attack in Pahalgam claimed the lives of 26 people after attackers targeted civilians. The incident was followed by India’s launch of Operation Sindoor, aimed at striking terror infrastructure linked to the attack. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts