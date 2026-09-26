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Home / United States / Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif says Kashmir dispute requires 'just and fair solution" at UNGA

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif says Kashmir dispute requires 'just and fair solution" at UNGA

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ANI
Updated At : 02:47 AM Sep 26, 2026 IST
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New York [US], September 26 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, while addressing the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Friday (local time), raised the Kashmir issue and called for what he described as a “just and fair solution” to the dispute.

Sharif said the Kashmiri people had been waiting for the United Nations to fulfil its commitment to a “free and impartial plebiscite” under its auspices.

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He alleged that generations of Kashmiris had endured “illegal occupation, arbitrary detention, extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearance, sexual violence, and collective punishment”.

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“But this requires a just and fair solution to the Kashmir dispute. For eight decades, the Kashmiri people have waited for the United Nations to fulfill its solemn commitment to a free and impartial plebiscite under its auspices. Generations have endured illegal occupation, arbitrary detention, extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearance, sexual violence, and collective punishment,” Sharif said.

Sharif further claimed that there had been attempts to alter the legal status of Jammu and Kashmir through demographic changes and other measures.

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Addressing the Kashmiri people, Sharif said Pakistan would continue to extend its “diplomatic, political, and moral support” until they were granted what he termed their “inalienable right to self-determination”.

"More recently, there have been attempts to alter the legal status of Jammu and Kashmir through demographic re-engineering and other illegal measures. Helpless Kashmiri mothers and fathers yearn for their sons and daughters who never return. Their homes lie silent under curfew and in deep grief," the Pakistan PM said.

"For many, there is no closure, only a lifetime spent searching for graves that bear no names. From this podium, I assure my Kashmiri brothers and sisters with the fullest authority at my command that we shall continue to extend our full diplomatic, political, and moral support to them till they are granted their inalienable right to self-determination. Kashmir has and always will be Pakistan's jugular vein," he said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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