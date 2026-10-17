Pakistan tightens media gag, bars live coverage of security incidents

New York [US] October 17 (ANI): Pakistan’s media regulatory authorities have come under criticism for imposing sweeping restrictions on television broadcasters, raising concerns over press freedom, censorship and the government’s growing control over news coverage.

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has urged Pakistani authorities to withdraw restrictions prohibiting television networks from airing live coverage of terrorist attacks and other broadly defined “unpleasant” incidents. The organisation said journalists must be allowed to report breaking news independently and in the public interest without fearing legal consequences.

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On October 13, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) issued a directive instructing all satellite television channels to refrain from broadcasting or rebroadcasting live footage of incidents classified as “unfortunate” or “unpleasant”. These include explosions, blasts, shootings and terrorist attacks, according to a copy of the order reviewed by CPJ.

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The regulator stated that broadcasters failing to comply could face legal action. Under the directive, television networks may air only information verified by relevant government departments or law enforcement agencies. Channels have also been instructed to introduce broadcast delays and maintain independent editorial boards.

Waliullah Rahmani, CPJ’s representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan, stated that such measures could transform legitimate security precautions into mechanisms for censorship and official information control. He said restrictions on independent reporting, combined with mandatory reliance on state-approved information, undermine the ability of newsrooms to make responsible editorial decisions.

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CPJ called on Pakistani authorities to revoke the restrictions and ensure journalists can report major security incidents without intimidation or regulatory retaliation.

The latest order reiterates measures introduced by PEMRA in February 2023, when the regulator accused television channels of airing unverified and speculative reports during militant attacks. Critics of such restrictions argue that broad and ambiguous definitions of prohibited coverage risk limiting legitimate journalism and public access to timely information.

Concerns over media freedom have also intensified following guidelines issued by Pakistan’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in August. (ANI)

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