"Pakistani mediators compromised, favour Iran at expense of US": Defence analyst General Jack Keane

Washington DC [US], August 4 (ANI): Following US President Donald Trump's decision to halt plans for a massive stike on Iran to reopen diplomatic engagement for a deal with Tehran, retired US General Jack Keane, a prominent defence analyst and supporter of Trump, has criticised the role of Pakistan and Qatar as mediators in efforts aimed at easing tensions with Iran, alleging that both countries are "compromised" because they favour Tehran over Washington.

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Genral Kean is the Chairman of the Institute for the Study of War, a member of the prestigious Secretary of Defense Policy Board, having advised four US Defence Secretaries and a member of the 2018 and 2022 Congressional Commission on the National Defence Strategy.

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Speaking during an interview with Fox News, Keane argued that the choice of mediators had negatively influenced US diplomacy with Iran.

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"It is well known in the Middle East region by our intelligence services, by all the players, that the Pakistanis and the Qataris are compromised because they favour Iran at the expense of the United States. This is historical; this is not new. And yet they're the mediators. So their influence here, I think, has played a part in misleading the United States in terms of Iran's real intentions," Keane said.

Keane also criticised the role of Saudi Arabia, alleging that Riyadh had repeatedly discouraged Washington from taking stronger military action against Iran.

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Referring to discussions over the Strait of Hormuz, he claimed Saudi Arabia denied the United States access to its airbases and airspace and advised against military action, believing such an operation would fail.

He further alleged that Saudi Arabia had, on multiple occasions, urged US leadership to pursue negotiations instead of military operations.

"The Saudis are not willing to sacrifice to rid the Middle East region of Iran's aggression. That's the absolute fact that we're seeing playing out here," Keane said.

According to Keane, Saudi Arabia has been reluctant to risk casualties or damage to its oil infrastructure while expecting the United States and Israel to bear the burden of confronting Iran.

"They're willing for us to make that sacrifice, for sure. They're willing for Israel to make that sacrifice, for sure," he said.

Keane also highlighted the long-standing security relationship between the United States and Saudi Arabia, noting Washington's role in protecting the kingdom during the Gulf War and maintaining strategic ties despite tensions following the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

"I think this is shameful that they lack the spine to stand up for their people and for the region here and support the President on what is taking place," he added.

Keane's remarks come amid ongoing discussions over regional security and diplomatic efforts involving multiple Middle Eastern stakeholders.

His comments reflect his personal assessment of the strategic roles played by Pakistan, Qatar and Saudi Arabia in the broader US-Iran dynamic and have not been independently verified. (ANI)

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