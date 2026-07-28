Patriot interceptor production licences, diplomacy among issues discussed with Trump: Zelenskyy

Washington DC [US], July 28 (ANI): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday said that his meeting with US President Donald Trump focused on strengthening Ukraine's air defence capabilities, including licences for Patriot interceptor production, as well as efforts to reinvigorate diplomatic initiatives aimed at advancing peace amid the ongoing conflict with Russia.

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In a post on X following the meeting at the Oval Office, Zelenskyy thanked Trump for the United States' continued support for Ukraine and said the discussions covered several areas of defence cooperation.

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"A good meeting with President Trump @POTUS at the Oval Office. Thank you for everything we do together to protect the lives of Ukrainians and advance peace. First and foremost, I offered President Trump our condolences on the passing of Lindsey Graham. He was a true friend of Ukraine," Zelenskyy said in the post

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"The President and I discussed licenses for Patriot interceptor production and several other ideas that could help. We also spoke about diplomacy - it's important that the diplomatic process be reinvigorated. Our teams will arrange the details of their further communication. I am grateful to the United States for its firm support," he added.

Earlier, upon arriving in the United States, Zelenskyy said his visit would include meetings with President Trump, members of his administration and others who could support Ukraine's defence efforts.

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"I have already arrived in the United States. Our schedule includes meetings with President Trump, his team, and those who can support our defense. Our number-one priority is anti-ballistic defense and strategic cooperation with America. Peace needs to be brought closer. Of course, on behalf of all of Ukraine, we will honor the memory of Senator Lindsey Graham. Together with everyone attending the ceremony in Washington, we will remember his commitment to security and freedom across the transatlantic community and around the world. Thank you to everyone who helps protect lives!" Zelenskyy said.

The meeting between the two leaders comes amid continued efforts by Ukraine to bolster its air defence capabilities and deepen strategic cooperation with the United States while pursuing diplomatic avenues to advance peace in the conflict with Russia.

Earlier, The New York Times reported that Trump had shelved plans for a major military escalation against Iran, opting to hold off on a wider offensive amid growing warnings from defence officials regarding critical shortages in the Pentagon's air defence stockpiles across West Asia.

According to The New York Times, military leaders cautioned that a broader campaign could dangerously deplete supplies of Patriot antimissile interceptors, exposing US troops, Gulf partners, and key installations to retaliatory strikes, while senior aides voiced concern over wider economic instability and escalating regional crises.

Private deliberations among top administration officials and military commanders focused heavily on the dwindling inventory of Patriot interceptors and other defensive systems deployed in the region. (ANI)

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