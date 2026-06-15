Peace deal between Iran, US reached; to be signed officially on Jun 19 in Switzerland: Pakistan PM

Pakistan Prime Minister announced that a peace deal between the US and Iran has been reached, and it will be officially signed off in a ceremony in Switzerland on June 19.

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In a post on X in the early hours of Monday, Sharif said, "Following intensive talks, we are pleased to announce that the Peace Deal between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran has been REACHED."

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He added that both sides have declared the "immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon." "The official signing ceremony will be on Friday, 19 June in Switzerland," he said.

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Sharif thanked the US and Iran for their commitment to finding a diplomatic solution to the conflict. He also extended sincere appreciation to "our brothers in this mediation effort, the great leadership of the State of Qatar", for their support in reaching this agreement.

"I would also especially thank the visionary leadership of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of Turkiye for their immense contributions in this regard," he added.

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"With the agreement now in place, mediators will facilitate a series of meetings this week. These pre-implementation discussions will lay the foundation for the technical talks and the official signing ceremony, he concluded.

He tagged US President Donald Trump, Vice President J D Vance, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi in his post.

US President Trump made the announcement on Truth Social on Sunday evening, easing pressure on the global energy markets, as officials said the peace agreement would be signed on June 19 in Switzerland.

However, Details of the deal were not immediately available.

Meanwhile, Iran's deputy foreign minister, Kazem Gharibabadi, confirmed the agreement on state television but said Iran would not start implementing it until it was signed on Friday.

Pakistan has emerged as a key mediator in the US-Iran negotiations, facilitating contacts between Washington and Tehran and hosting diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the conflict.

Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party and former Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has welcomed the conclusion of the Peace Deal between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

"I warmly welcome the conclusion of the Peace Deal between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran, an important first step towards reducing tensions and advancing peace through dialogue. This positive development reflects the statesmanship and commitment of all parties involved," he said in a statement.

He commended Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for his leadership and vision in facilitating this process, and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir for his steadfast support for regional stability.

"I also acknowledge Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the dedicated diplomatic teams from all participating countries whose professionalism, perseverance, and quiet efforts behind the scenes helped make this achievement possible," he said.

The deal was negotiated through mediators that included Pakistan and Qatar, who initially got a two-week ceasefire agreement on April 8. The ceasefire was extended till the completion of the talks.

The US and Israel launched attacks on Iran on February 28 that saw Tehran lose several of its top leadership, including the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Commander Mohammad Pakpour, Defence Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh, among others.

Khamenei's son, Mojtaba, is now the supreme leader, but has not been seen in public since the war began.