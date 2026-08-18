Wisconsin [US], August 18 (ANI): The ongoing "Peace Walk for Free Tibet" in the United States reached Milton, Wisconsin, on Friday, with members of the local Tibetan community, including Kunga Norbu, nephew of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama, and Jigme Jungney, former Representative of His Holiness the Dalai Lama's Bureau in New Delhi, joining the march in solidarity, according to a report by Phayul.

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The long-distance peace march is being organised by Minnesota-based Tibetan activists led by Mayong Nyima and Rabga. According to the Phayul report, the organisers began the initiative to raise awareness about the situation inside Tibet and encourage Tibetans and supporters across the United States to speak publicly for Tibet.

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The Peace Walk began at the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul on August 5 and is scheduled to conclude in Chicago on August 19.

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According to Phayul, the marchers have travelled through western and southern Wisconsin and reached the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison on August 12. Based on the distances outlined in the organisers' route plan, the participants had covered approximately 320 miles, or 514 kilometres, since leaving St Paul.

The participation of Kunga Norbu and Jigme Jungney in Wisconsin added significance to the grassroots initiative, according to a press release issued by local Tibetans in Wisconsin and cited by Phayul.

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Kunga Norbu, while joining the walkers, emphasised the importance of Tibetans living in free societies using their voices to speak on behalf of Tibetans inside Tibet who, according to the organisers, cannot freely express themselves.

"Now it's time for Tibetans to stand up and voice their opinion," Kunga Norbu said, according to the report.

The Wisconsin Tibetan community said the participation of Kunga Norbu and Jigme Jungney reinforced the central message of the march, that Tibetans living in free countries have both an opportunity and a responsibility to continue raising their voices for Tibet.

According to Phayul, the Peace Walk is among several campaigns and protests organised by Tibetans in exile in Western countries and the Indian subcontinent following the death of Tibetan activist Lobga Rangzen.

Lobga Rangzen died on July 2, 2026, following a self-immolation in front of the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

The organisers have described his death as a painful reminder of what they characterise as the continuing desperation surrounding the situation in Tibet. They have also linked the march to their efforts to ensure that the voices of Tibetans inside Tibet are not forgotten.

The organisers said Tibetans living in democratic and free societies have a responsibility to speak publicly for those inside Tibet who face restrictions on political expression.

The Peace Walk is scheduled to end in Chicago on August 19, coinciding with the 49th day following Lobga Rangzen's death.

According to Phayul, the 49th day holds deep spiritual significance in Tibetan Buddhist tradition and marks the completion of the traditional period of prayers and rites following a person's death.

The organisers intend the final day of the march to serve both as the culmination of the long-distance journey and as a solemn remembrance of Lobga Rangzen and what they describe as his sacrifice for Tibet.

The marchers' journey from St. Paul to Chicago is therefore being presented by organisers not only as an awareness campaign concerning Tibet but also as a tribute to Lobga Rangzen and an appeal for Tibetans and their supporters to continue raising their voices internationally.

The organisers are expected to complete the final leg of the Peace Walk in Chicago on August 19, bringing the approximately 500-kilometre journey from Minnesota to an end. (ANI)

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