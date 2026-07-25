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Home / United States / Peaceful protesters should not fear harassment, arrest or injury; security forces must protect their rights: UN on student protest

Peaceful protesters should not fear harassment, arrest or injury; security forces must protect their rights: UN on student protest

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ANI
Updated At : 01:58 PM Jul 25, 2026 IST
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New York [US], July 25 (ANI): The United Nations on Friday (local time) stressed that people participating in "peaceful protests" during the ongoing student movement in Delhi's Jantar Mantar should be able to do so without fear of harassment, arrest or injury, while calling on security forces to ensure that those rights are protected.

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During the UN's daily press briefing, the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric, in response to a question on ongoing student protests, said that the United Nations was aware of the developments and underscored the importance of protecting the right to peaceful assembly.

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"We're obviously very much aware of the protests that we've seen in New Delhi," Dujarric said.

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Emphasising the right to peaceful protest, he added, "It is important that people wishing to protest peacefully be allowed to do so without the fear of harassment, the fear of arrest, or the fear of injury."

The UN spokesperson also said that security forces have a responsibility to protect those rights.

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"And it is incumbent on security forces, there as it is everywhere, to ensure that those rights are protected," Dujarric said.

This comes amid continuing protests over the NEET-UG 2026 examination and demands for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

According to sources in Delhi Police, at least 130 police personnel and around 65 student protesters were injured during the July 20 "Sansad Chalo" march from Jantar Mantar towards Parliament.

15 FIRs have been registered in connection with the demonstrations.

According to police sources, around 10,000 people are present on average at and around Jantar Mantar, where nearly 3,000 police personnel have been deployed to maintain law and order.

On July 20, thousands of protesters joined the "Sansad Chalo" march from Jantar Mantar toward the Parliament.

The situation escalated as barricades by the police went up, and the forces resorted to tear gas and lathi charges to disperse the crowd.

The crackdown triggered outrage across party lines and led to legal petitions alleging excessive force.

In turn, Police blamed anti-social elements for stone-pelting and instigating violence. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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