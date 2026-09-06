Pentagon conducts polygraph tests on around 50 Joint Staff members in major leak probe

Washington DC [US], September 6 (ANI): US government investigators have subjected around 50 members of its military's Joint Staff to polygraph tests as part of an investigation into leaks to journalists, including reports concerning the war with Iran in West Asia and the depletion of critical US munitions stocks, The New York Times reported, citing officials briefed on the move.

According to The New York Times, the investigation represents an extraordinary step by the Pentagon, with investigators asking military officers and civilian employees on the Joint Staff whether they had disclosed classified information to members of the press and whether they had shared information about diminished US munitions stocks.

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The polygraph tests were conducted in August following a series of news reports detailing shortages of key weapons, including long-range missiles and Patriot interceptors during the West Asia conflict.

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People familiar with the effort said the move appeared intended not only to identify individuals who may have disclosed information but also to discourage others from providing information to journalists, The New York Times reported.

The Joint Staff, which coordinates operations, policy and war plans with combatant commanders around the world, has between 1,500 and 2,000 officers and officials working for it.

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Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell, in a statement, said the department would not comment on internal personnel or investigative matters, while stressing that it takes leaks of classified information seriously.

The Pentagon spokesman said, “does not comment on internal personnel or investigative matters but takes all leaks of classified national security information extremely seriously and investigates accordingly," as per The New York Times.

“Securing classified information is critical to ensuring the security of the United States and of our troops deployed around the world," Parnell added.

The scale of the investigation has drawn attention because mass polygraph testing of senior US military personnel has not been seen in modern history.

The investigation comes amid a series of reports by multiple news organisations detailing how the war with Iran has affected US munition stockpiles, as well as concerns within the administration over the strategic direction of the conflict, The New York Times reported.

US President Donald Trump has pressed administration officials to aggressively pursue those responsible for leaks.

Trump had earlier described media coverage critical of the US handling of the war in Iran and the reported munitions shortages as "treasonous".

The leak investigations have contributed to an atmosphere of distrust inside the Pentagon, according to current and former officials, as per The New York Times. They attributed the environment in part to US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.

According to The New York Times, Hegseth, operating with a close circle of loyalists, has pushed out or blocked the promotions of at least 80 generals, admirals and other officials during his tenure.

The Pentagon has also conducted several leak investigations since early last year in response to news coverage of Hegseth's leadership.

Hegseth had earlier faced criticism after sharing sensitive details about strikes in Yemen in a Signal group last year.

He had not briefed the Pentagon press corps about the US war in Iran since May 5 and has sought to restrict journalists' access to the Pentagon, The New York Times reported.

Last month, the US Department of War fired the publisher and editor-in-chief of Stars and Stripes, a government-funded news organisation covering the US military. The journalists said the move was retaliation for their reporting on worsening conditions aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln. (ANI)

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