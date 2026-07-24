DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / United States / Pentagon cuts Iran war death toll to 14, removes 4 killed after truce: Report

Pentagon cuts Iran war death toll to 14, removes 4 killed after truce: Report

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:58 PM Jul 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Washington, DC [US], July 24 (ANI): The US Department of War has revised the official American combat casualty count from the conflict with Iran downward from 18 to 14, removing four service personnel who were killed in recent military engagements over the weekend.

Advertisement

The revision was carried out following an update to the Pentagon's official casualty database on Thursday, according to a report by The New York Times.

Advertisement

Reporting on the development, the newspaper, citing three military officials, stated that the four troops were omitted from the official combat tally as their deaths occurred after US President Donald Trump declared a ceasefire with Iran in April.

Advertisement

The service members excluded from the official toll include 1st Lt. Tyler James Feehan, Sgt. Angel S. Rampersad and Pvt. Isabella Gonzales, who were killed during an Iranian ballistic missile strike in Jordan. Additionally, Sgt. Michael Emmanuel Swinton, who died during the controlled demolition of an Iranian one-way attack drone in Iraq, was removed from the official tally.

Unnamed military officials cited in the report attributed the exclusion directly to the timeline of their deaths following the ceasefire declaration.

Advertisement

However, acting Pentagon press secretary Joel Valdez refuted that assessment, stating that the discrepancy stemmed from "temporary data disruptions" on the department's casualty portal and describing the altered figures as "site anomalies" that were undergoing correction.

The report noted that the Pentagon has maintained limited public disclosure regarding the broader conflict since the collapse of the ceasefire, while also delaying updates regarding wounded US personnel under the rationale of operational security.

It further alleged that the Pentagon chose not to publicly report three separate Iranian strikes in Jordan last week that resulted in injuries to dozens of US service members and caused damage to several military helicopters.

The accounting adjustment has reignited debate over military casualty reporting protocols. While the Department of War is statutorily mandated to announce military fatalities, it faces no legal requirement to publish records of non-fatal injuries.

Despite the reduced official total, President Trump continued to cite 18 American military deaths during remarks delivered on Thursday. He subsequently honoured the four fallen service members as "great heroes" during the dignified transfer of their remains at Dover Air Force Base. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts