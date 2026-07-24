Pentagon cuts Iran war death toll to 14, removes 4 killed after truce: Report

Washington, DC [US], July 24 (ANI): The US Department of War has revised the official American combat casualty count from the conflict with Iran downward from 18 to 14, removing four service personnel who were killed in recent military engagements over the weekend.

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The revision was carried out following an update to the Pentagon's official casualty database on Thursday, according to a report by The New York Times.

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Reporting on the development, the newspaper, citing three military officials, stated that the four troops were omitted from the official combat tally as their deaths occurred after US President Donald Trump declared a ceasefire with Iran in April.

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The service members excluded from the official toll include 1st Lt. Tyler James Feehan, Sgt. Angel S. Rampersad and Pvt. Isabella Gonzales, who were killed during an Iranian ballistic missile strike in Jordan. Additionally, Sgt. Michael Emmanuel Swinton, who died during the controlled demolition of an Iranian one-way attack drone in Iraq, was removed from the official tally.

Unnamed military officials cited in the report attributed the exclusion directly to the timeline of their deaths following the ceasefire declaration.

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However, acting Pentagon press secretary Joel Valdez refuted that assessment, stating that the discrepancy stemmed from "temporary data disruptions" on the department's casualty portal and describing the altered figures as "site anomalies" that were undergoing correction.

The report noted that the Pentagon has maintained limited public disclosure regarding the broader conflict since the collapse of the ceasefire, while also delaying updates regarding wounded US personnel under the rationale of operational security.

It further alleged that the Pentagon chose not to publicly report three separate Iranian strikes in Jordan last week that resulted in injuries to dozens of US service members and caused damage to several military helicopters.

The accounting adjustment has reignited debate over military casualty reporting protocols. While the Department of War is statutorily mandated to announce military fatalities, it faces no legal requirement to publish records of non-fatal injuries.

Despite the reduced official total, President Trump continued to cite 18 American military deaths during remarks delivered on Thursday. He subsequently honoured the four fallen service members as "great heroes" during the dignified transfer of their remains at Dover Air Force Base. (ANI)

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