'People rejecting divisive politics’: India-born Saba Haider links US midterm results to concerns over immigration, economy

Illinois [USA], November 10 (ANI): India-born US State Representative-elect Saba Haider has attributed the outcome of the US midterm elections to growing dissatisfaction over high living costs, immigration enforcement, tariffs and foreign policy, asserting that voters have rejected the politics of divisiveness and anti-immigrant sentiment.

Speaking to ANI, Haider, who was elected to the Illinois General Assembly from District 84, said economic concerns, the presence of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in communities and dissatisfaction over the Trump administration’s policies contributed to increased voter turnout.

“Several factors contributed to people’s dissatisfaction. The cost of everyday goods and gas is high, ICE agents are present in communities every day, and people, including US citizens, have been killed by masked ICE agents. Tariffs are also hurting small businesses, which are the backbone of local economies,” she told ANI.

Haider also criticised the administration’s foreign policy, alleging that President Donald Trump had broken his promise of not involving the United States in new wars.

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“The economy has not improved, ICE agents remain on the streets, and unreasonable tariffs are affecting international relations, trade and the economy. People have expressed their dissatisfaction with the Trump presidency by turning out to vote in record numbers,” she said.

On immigration, Haider said anti-immigrant sentiment had reached unprecedented levels, citing an attempted shooting at the Swaminarayan Swami Balaji Temple in Aurora, Illinois, during Navratri.

She said the attack could have resulted in a major tragedy, as a large number of people were present at the temple when the incident occurred.

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“Thankfully, the shooter’s gun jammed, and he was not able to carry out his plans. That saved the lives of hundreds of people because it was Navratri, and there were a lot of folks at the temple that day,” she said.

Haider asserted that the election results reflected growing public opposition to divisive political narratives and anti-immigrant sentiment.

“This country is built on the backs of immigrants. This is a country of immigrants, and people are refusing to buy into that divisive narrative that politicians are setting up for us,” she said.

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Highlighting the challenges faced by Indian and other immigrant families, Haider said many individuals on H-1B and L-1 visas, as well as those awaiting green cards, remain anxious about their future in the United States.

“So many families on H-1B and L-1 visas, so many families that are going through their green card process are anxious, are stuck in limbo, don’t know what’s going to happen,” she said.

Haider expressed hope that her election to the Illinois General Assembly would enable her to work with federal lawmakers and leaders to address concerns affecting immigrant communities.

On the growing political representation of Indian Americans and other Asian communities, Haider said recent electoral victories had instilled hope and confidence among diaspora communities, reinforcing their place in American political life.

She said the victories demonstrated that Asian and South Asian Americans had an equal right to participate in political discussions and decision-making.

“We are as American as anybody else,” she said, urging members of the Indian diaspora to become more actively involved in politics, support candidates who address their concerns and consider running for public office.

Haider said political leaders needed to understand the distinct challenges faced by different communities and work towards solutions by engaging with them.

“I hope that this wave, this blue tsunami, encourages the Indian community to come out and be more involved, whether it is helping other candidates or even running for office themselves,” she said.

Haider’s remarks come amid heightened political debate in the United States over immigration, economic policy and the role of immigrant communities in shaping the country’s political landscape. (ANI)

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