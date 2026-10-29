Pete Hegseth removes top Pentagon planning officer as US mulls fresh strike on Iran 

Washington DC [US], October 29 (ANI): US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has fired one of Pentagon’s top planning officer as US mulls fresh strikes on Iran, according to a CNN report on Thursday.

Lieutenant General Brett Sylvia, the director for strategy, plans and policy for the Joint Chiefs of Staff has ‘abruptly’ left his position, as confirmed by spokesman for Joint Chiefs’ Chairman General Dan Caine, according to CNN.

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According to CNN, no reason was given for Lt Gen Sylvia’s dismissal, and no other replacement has been named as of yet.

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The role, also known as J5, is a strategic role focused on advising plans for US engagement internationally.

The Joint Staff J5 proposes strategies, plans, and policy recommendations to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff to support his provision of military advice across the full spectrum of national security concerns to the President and other national leaders and to ensure those recommendations are informed by a larger strategic context--coordinated with interagency and alliance partners--account for the view and requirements of the combatant commanders, and assess risk in executing the National Military Strategy, according to the Joint Chief of Staffs website.

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This is the latest dismissal in a line of other such ousters by Hegseth of other top military officials. Other notable ousters include General Randy George, Army Chief of Staff, who retired this year according to reports that he had slight disagreements with Hegseth over the Iran conflict. General David Hodne was removed in 2026 as head of the Army’s Transformation and Training Command. John Phelan was also fired from his role as Navy Secretary in April 2026. General Timothy Haugh, who headed the US Cyber Command and NSA, was also dismissed without a public comment.

Meanwhile, Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Sayyid Mojtaba Khamenei has called for an end to the current state of 'neither war nor peace' in the region.

The Iranian cabinet on Wednesday discussed the country’s current conditions and its management, promoting national resilience, and dealing with enemy threats with President Masoud Pezeshkian emphasising the necessity of continuous preparation to face any emerging scenarios, reported IRNA.

Pezeshkian called for a high resilience capacity to stand against any threats, sanctions and external pressure.

During the cabinet meeting, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi presented a report on diplomatic developments and regional consultations, especially during the visits of a Qatari delegation and the Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan. (ANI)

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