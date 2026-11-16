Washington, DC [US], November 16 (ANI): Former US President Joe Biden has characterised Russian President Vladimir Putin as behaving like a “teenager” during their meetings, while offering a mixed assessment of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his new memoir, 'Promise Me, America'.

According to excerpts from the memoir shared by The Wall Street Journal, Biden observed that Putin adopted a “petulant tone” and liked to “slouch during a meeting, feigning indifference, like a teenager”.

Biden commended Zelenskyy's theatrical background, noting that it offered “very good training” for managing his responsibilities as Ukraine's wartime leader. Nevertheless, he conceded that their private conversations were occasionally tense.

The former American leader said that Zelenskyy “could be moody and stubborn in our private conversations, and not as grateful as I would have expected”.

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Biden additionally disclosed that associates working with US President Donald Trump approached him to sign a letter authorising representatives to negotiate directly with Putin. The request came after Trump's victory in the 2024 presidential election but before his inauguration in January 2025.

Biden was president when Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. His administration provided substantial military and financial assistance to Kyiv, including a USD 500 million military aid package announced shortly before Trump assumed office.

Trump has since adopted a distinctly different strategy towards the ongoing conflict. Despite pledging to end the war within 24 hours of taking office, his administration has encountered difficulties in achieving a breakthrough in negotiations.

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Trump has faced criticism over his diplomatic approach towards Putin, notably for hosting the Russian leader at a summit in Alaska last year. Concurrently, his administration has faced scrutiny over measures intended to ease restrictions on Russian energy exports.

The current US president has frequently criticised Zelenskyy, questioned continued American support for Kyiv and made remarks criticised for minimising Moscow's responsibility for starting the war.

In related developments, Kyiv recently rejected fresh Russian proposals conveyed through Washington, which reportedly called for a broader restructuring of Europe's security order in exchange for a possible ceasefire. (ANI)

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