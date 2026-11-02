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Home / United States / Plane carrying nine crashes into residential area in Florida

Plane carrying nine crashes into residential area in Florida

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ANI
Updated At : 03:12 AM Nov 02, 2026 IST
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Florida [US], November 2 (ANI): As many as nine people were on board a private jet that crashed into a residential area in South Florida on Sunday afternoon (local time), triggering a massive fireball and prompting emergency crews to shut down nearby roads, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

According to Fox News, the aircraft crashed near Cresthaven, Florida, around 12:50 PM, approximately nine miles from US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence.

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The FAA confirmed that the aircraft had departed Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas and was headed to North Eleuthera Airport in the Bahamas.

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"The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide all updates," the agency said in a statement.

Fox News reported that emergency crews shut down Military Trail between Cresthaven Boulevard and 10th Avenue North, urging residents and motorists to avoid the area.

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Palm Beach County Fire Rescue described the incident as an extended emergency operation in a post on X, asking the public to stay away from the affected area.

Videos circulating on social media showed the aircraft descending rapidly before an explosion sent flames and thick smoke into the air.

According to flight-tracking website Flightradar24, the Learjet initially climbed to a cruising altitude of 41,000 feet after departing Austin. It began descending near Naples, Florida, before briefly climbing again and entering a steep right-hand descent at around 5:48 p.m. UTC.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash, with the latter leading the probe. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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