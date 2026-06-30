PM Modi to travel to US for G20 Summit, says Ambassador Sergio Gor

Washington, DC [US], June 30 (ANI): US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor has stated that Washington would "love to have" Prime Minister Narendra Modi visit the United States once again.

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Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the IX USISPF Leadership Summit 2026, Gor also voiced certainty that the anticipated interim India-US trade agreement would be wrapped up "sooner rather than later".

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The American diplomat noted that US President Donald Trump continues to be closely engaged with the India-US bilateral matrix, while further highlighting the necessity to formalise regular ministerial-level meetings of the Quad.

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"Secretary Marco Rubio invited PM Modi while visiting him... We love to have him back here. And I know he's coming in December for the G20," Gor remarked during his interaction.

Detailing a recent high-level interaction with President Trump, Gor mentioned that he had updated him regarding his official trip to India alongside the expanding commercial ties between the two partner democracies.

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"I have been with the President for 10 years, so a large part of the conversation was like two friends catching up... but I also told him about my visits to India... I also spoke to him about the growing trade relations. On both sides, we see businesses coming here and going there every week, and it is a win-win situation for both," the US Ambassador told ANI.

Touching upon the current status of the dialogue surrounding the interim India-US commercial agreement, Gor maintained that the negotiations are moving forward smoothly, even though the pact encompasses thousands of individual lines and demands comprehensive legal scrutiny.

"Ambassador Greer has the President's full confidence, and so we are getting close to finalising that. But these things are complex legal matters, and this is not one page. We have thousands of items between our two nations that we are working on. And so the fact that we've gone so far, that is a great sign for the relationship, and I am hopeful that we will be able to wrap this up sooner rather than later," he observed.

When questioned on the likelihood of an official tour to India by President Trump, Gor indicated that such a state visit is projected for next year.

"It's not any time during the midterms. It has to be sometime next year... We would love to make that happen sooner rather than later," the diplomat specified.

Earlier, on May 23, Gor had shared that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had extended an official invitation on behalf of President Trump for Prime Minister Modi to visit the White House in the near future. The invitation was formally communicated during Rubio's official trip to India from May 23 to 26.

The 2026 G20 Summit is slated to take place in Miami, Florida, on December 14-15, representing the first instance of the United States hosting the G20 Leaders' Summit since 2009. (ANI)

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