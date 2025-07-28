DT
PT
Home / United States / Police-involved shooting with multiple injuries reported at Reno casino in US

Police-involved shooting with multiple injuries reported at Reno casino in US

A suspect is in custody          
article_Author
AP
Reno, Updated At : 10:30 PM Jul 28, 2025 IST
Authorities say there was a police-involved shooting at a casino and resort in Reno, Nevada, on Monday and multiple injuries were reported. A suspect was in custody.

A spokesperson with the Washoe County Sheriff's Department said there was an officer-involved shooting at the Grand Sierra Resort, but provided no further details.

The Reno Police Department warned residents to stay out of the area. Multiple emergency vehicles, including several ambulances, were seen outside the casino on Monday. Police haven't said how many people were injured.

“My heart breaks for the victims, their families, and our entire community. Reno is strong — but we are not immune to the epidemic of gun violence gripping this nation," Reese said in a social media post.

