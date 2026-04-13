Washington DC [US], April 13 (ANI): The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) has criticised US President Donald Trump for his recent social media remarks targeting Pope Leo XIV, saying the pontiff is "not his rival" and should not be viewed through a political lens.

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In a statement issued on Sunday (local time), Archbishop Paul S Coakley, president of the USCCB, expressed dismay over Trump's comments, calling them inappropriate and divisive.

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"I am disheartened that the President chose to write such disparaging words about the Holy Father. Pope Leo is not his rival; nor is the Pope a politician. He is the Vicar of Christ who speaks from the truth of the Gospel and for the care of souls," the statement read.

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The remarks come after Trump criticised Pope Leo XIV in a social media post on Truth Social, escalating tensions between the US administration and the Vatican.

Trump, in his post, sharply criticised the Pope over the pontiff's remarks on American foreign policy.

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In a lengthy post, Trump claimed that it wasn't for him to be elected as the US President, Pope Leo wouldn't be appointed as the next pontiff after the demise of Pope Francis.

He further accused the pontiff of being "weak on crime" and "terrible for foreign policy".

The US President's remarks came after Pope Leo's recent criticism of Washington's approach to global conflicts, including the ongoing tensions involving Iran, where the pontiff called for peace and dialogue.

Trump, in his statement on Truth Social, also alleged that the Pope was soft on issues such as Iran acquiring nuclear weapons and US military actions abroad.

He defended his administration's policies, claiming he was elected "in a landslide" to enforce strong law-and-order measures and pursue an assertive foreign policy.

"Pope Leo is WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy. He talks about "fear" of the Trump Administration, but doesn't mention the FEAR that the Catholic Church, and all other Christian Organizations, had during COVID when they were arresting priests, ministers, and everybody else, for holding Church Services, even when going outside, and being ten and even twenty feet apart. I like his brother Louis much better than I like him, because Louis is all MAGA. He gets it, and Leo doesn't! I don't want a Pope who thinks it's OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon. I don't want a Pope who thinks it's terrible that America attacked Venezuela, a Country that was sending massive amounts of Drugs into the United States and, even worse, emptying their prisons, including murderers, drug dealers, and killers, into our Country. And I don't want a Pope who criticizes the President of the United States because I'm doing exactly what I was elected, IN A LANDSLIDE, to do, setting Record Low Numbers in Crime, and creating the Greatest Stock Market in History," the post read.

"Leo should be thankful because, as everyone knows, he was a shocking surprise. He wasn't on any list to be Pope, and was only put there by the Church because he was an American, and they thought that would be the best way to deal with President Donald J. Trump. If I wasn't in the White House, Leo wouldn't be in the Vatican. Unfortunately, Leo's Weak on Crime, Weak on Nuclear Weapons, does not sit well with me, nor does the fact that he meets with Obama Sympathizers like David Axelrod, a LOSER from the Left, who is one of those who wanted churchgoers and clerics to be arrested," it added.

He further criticised the Pope for engaging with political figures he described as "left-leaning," and urged the pontiff to "focus on being a great Pope, not a politician."

"Leo should get his act together as Pope, use Common Sense, stop catering to the Radical Left, and focus on being a Great Pope, not a Politician. It's hurting him very badly and, more importantly, it's hurting the Catholic Church," the post added.

The public attack marks a significant escalation in an already strained relationship between the two leaders. Pope Leo XIV, the first American-born pontiff, has repeatedly voiced concerns over US policies and military interventions abroad, calling for diplomacy and humanitarian considerations. (ANI)

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