"Powerful strikes" launched against Iran after attacks on commercial vessels in Strait of Hormuz: US CENTCOM

Washington [DC], July 8 (ANI): The United States has launched a series of strikes against Iran in response to attacks on commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Tuesday (local time).

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In a post shared on X, CENTCOM said the military action was aimed at imposing "heavy costs" on Iran following what it described as attacks on commercial shipping in an international waterway.

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"U.S. Central Command forces have begun launching a series of powerful strikes against Iran to impose heavy costs for targeting and attacking commercial shipping crewed by innocent civilians in an international waterway," CENTCOM said.

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According to CENTCOM, the strikes came after Iran targeted three commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

"The U.S. strikes are in response to Iranian attacks on three commercial vessels that were transiting the Strait of Hormuz," the post said.

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CENTCOM further accused Iran of violating the ceasefire and endangering maritime security.

"Iran's demonstrated aggression was unwarranted, dangerous, and a clear violation of the ceasefire," it added.

https://x.com/CENTCOM/status/2074603238175998290

Several explosions were heard near Sirik and Qeshm in southern Iran, Al Jazeera reported, citing Iran's Fars news agency.

According to Al Jazeera, Iranian state media also reported explosions east and west of Bandar Abbas.

Iranian media further reported multiple explosions at Sirik port after projectiles struck commercial and fishing piers, Al Jazeera reported.

Meanwhile, Iran's Foreign Ministry has accused the United States of violating Article 10 of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) by revoking a temporary sanctions waiver targeting Iranian oil sales, Al Jazeera reported.

In a statement, the ministry condemned the US Treasury Department's decision, calling it a "clear violation" of the memorandum signed on June 18.

According to Al Jazeera, the ministry said the move, taken less than 20 days after the agreement was signed, demonstrated "bad faith" and showed that the US administration could not be trusted.

The ministry also accused Washington of repeatedly breaching provisions of the memorandum, both directly and indirectly through what it described as Israeli actions against Lebanon, Al Jazeera reported.

According to Al Jazeera, the US military strikes came shortly after Washington revoked the temporary sanctions waiver on Iranian oil, increasing pressure on Tehran as both sides continue negotiations over a final settlement to the conflict.

Earlier on Tuesday, the US Treasury Department cancelled a licence issued in June that had allowed Iran to produce, sell and deliver crude oil and related products through August 21, Al Jazeera reported. (ANI)

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