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Home / United States / Powerfuls earthquakes hits Venezuela, acting President Rodriguez to address nation

Powerfuls earthquakes hits Venezuela, acting President Rodriguez to address nation

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:32 AM Jun 25, 2026 IST
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Caracas [Venezuela], June 25 (ANI): The Venezuelan capital, Caracas, was hit by two powerful earthquakes that struck the same area on Wednesday evening, causing buildings to collapse, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

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It is estimating the death toll could likely range from 10,000 to 100,000.

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According to the US Geological Survey, the first earthquake of magnitude 7.2 struck near San Felipe, about 284km (176 miles) west of Caracas, at 22:04 GMT.

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It was followed almost immediately by a magnitude 7.5 quake near Yumare, about 293km (182 miles) west of the capital.

"High casualties and extensive damage are probable and the disaster is likely widespread," the USGS said.

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Acting President of Venezuela, Delcy Rodriguez in a post on X said, "Attention: shortly I will address Venezuelans to report on the situation following the strong earthquake that has affected our country."

https://x.com/delcyrodriguezv/status/2069946619542290744?s=20

According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake hit the country at a shallow depth of 15km.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 6.8, On: 25/06/2026 03:34:32 IST, Lat: 10.451 N, Long: 68.352 W, Depth: 15 Km, Location: Venezuela."

https://x.com/NCS_Earthquake/status/2069910616647839797?s=20

United States Embassy in Caracas said it is closely monitoring the aftermath of the earthquake.

In a post on X, it said, "U.S. Embassy Caracas is closely monitoring the aftermath of a magnitude 7.1 earthquake in Venezuela. American citizens in Venezuela should monitor http://STEP.State.gov. Actions to take: Avoid damaged areas and do not enter damaged buildings. Monitor local media for updates. Seek secure shelter."

https://x.com/usembassyve/status/2069946938640720291?s=20

US Congresswoman Maria Elvira Salazar prayed for the families affected by the earthquake.

In a post on X, she said, "Today my prayer is with the Venezuelan people. May God embrace the families affected by the earthquake, give strength to those facing pain, and protect every rescuer who today fights to save lives. Venezuela has demonstrated time and again the strength of its people. With faith and with God's help, it will also overcome this harsh trial."

Nayib Bukele, President of El Salvador said, "Our hearts are with the people of Venezuela during these difficult times. We send them all our solidarity and our prayers. Strength Venezuela."

https://x.com/nayibbukele/status/2069937147868512434?s=20

Venezuelan Opposition Politician Edmundo Gonzalez said that two consecutive earthquakes have caused significant damage in Venezuela.

"Two consecutive earthquakes have caused significant damage in Venezuela. Collapsed structures. Panic in the streets. Two hours later, we still don't know if there are victims or fatalities," he said in a post on X.

https://x.com/EdmundoGU/status/2069936395146174785?s=20

Nobel laureate Maria Corina Machado also prayed for Venezuelans' safety.

In a post on X, she said, "My heart, my infinite embrace, and my prayers are with every Venezuelan home in these hours of anguish. May strength, serenity, and solidarity prevail among us in the face of this difficult moment. May God protect every Venezuelan, our families, and our homes. Today, more united than ever."

https://x.com/MariaCorinaYA/status/2069912414355648670?s=20

https://x.com/NCS_Earthquake/status/2069910616647839797?s=20 (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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