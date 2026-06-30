Washington DC [US], June 30 (ANI): USISPF's Honorary Senior Advisor Al Mason on Monday (local time) said that the India-US relationship has regained "historic momentum", crediting US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor with helping revive ties between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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Addressing the IX USISPF Leadership Summit 2026 in Washington, DC, Mason said the relationship between the two leaders had gone through a difficult period before being revitalised.

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"The historic Trump-Modi relationship, once the envy of the world, had entered a very challenging phase. Trade, domestic priorities, bureaucratic challenges, media noise." Mason said.

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He said Sergio Gor played a key role in restoring communication between the two leaders. "President Trump then introduced the exceptionally talented friend, Sergio Gor, into the storyline to reconnect the two old friends", he said.

According to Mason, Gor delivered three key messages from President Trump to Prime Minister Modi.

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He said, "To Prime Minister Modi himself, he (Gor) conveyed 3 basic truths: President Trump respects India's rise, President Trump admires Prime Minister Modi's leadership, and President Trump wants a stronger India-US relationship."

Mason also said Gor helped explain India's transformation to President Trump. "At the same time, Ambassador Gor helped President Trump understand Modi's New India, speaking in Trump's language of scale, ambition, growth, limitless potential, and the aspiration of 1.5 billion people", he said.

Referring to the renewed engagement between the two leaders, Mason said their interaction at the G7 Summit reflected the revival of bilateral ties. "And then came the climax. G7 in France, the world saw the handshake, the warmth, smiles, chemistry between Trump and Modi," he said.

Highlighting the future trajectory of the partnership, Mason pointed to expected high-level visits.

"Secretary of State Marco Rubio is expected to visit India this year. President Trump may visit India next year. These are powerful signs that the US-India relationship has regained historic momentum," he said.

Meanwhile, revealed that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio was so profoundly captivated by his maiden official visit to India in May that he is already actively coordinating a return trip before the end of the year.

Gor shared an exclusive anecdote from the recent G7 Summit in France, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Donald Trump, and Secretary Rubio crossed paths, showcasing the relaxed and familiar rapport shared between the high-level leadership.

"The President and I were with Prime Minister Narendra Modi just last week in France at the G7, and Secretary Rubio was there. And the Prime Minister came over to the Secretary, and his first question was, 'How did you like Jaipur?' And the Secretary was amazed by the history, the colours, the beauty of these incredible places, and promised the Prime Minister that he's actually looking into coming back before the end of the year for another visit to India," Gor said. (ANI)

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