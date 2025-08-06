DT
Home / United States / President Trump says VP Vance 'most likely' his MAGA heir   

President Trump says VP Vance 'most likely' his MAGA heir   

However, Trump is quick to add that Marco Rubio can also ‘get together with JD in some form’
PTI
New York, Updated At : 03:18 PM Aug 06, 2025 IST
JD Vance. File photo
President Donald Trump has suggested that Vice President JD Vance is "most likely" the heir apparent to his Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement, while Secretary of State Marco Rubio can also join him in "some form".

"Well, I think most likely. In all fairness, he's the vice president," Trump said on Tuesday while answering a question on his "heir apparent" to MAGA.

Trump, who assumed office over six months ago, said that it is "too early" to talk about successors, but Vance is certainly "doing a great job, and he would be probably favourite at this point," CNN reported.

However, Trump was quick to add that Rubio can also "get together with JD in some form".

Trump had earlier declined to offer any endorsement for a 2028 successor.

Trump said in February that Vance was “very capable” but that it was too early to name him as the leading candidate, the report added.

Vance, 40, is a former Marine and served as Ohio Senator from 2023 to 2025. He has carved out a sizable role in the second Trump administration for himself, the report said.

Rubio, in an interview with Fox News last month, brushed off talks of his presidential ambitions for 2028 and said that he is focused on his current job, Time.com reported.

However, he did not completely rule it out, adding, "you never know what the future holds".

Rubio and Vance competed for the Vice President's post but now work closely to promote Trump's policies.

“Marco is incredibly competent and reliable, and he's also one of my closest friends in the administration,” Vance told CNN last month.

This is the first time the US President has come close to hinting at Vance as a potential successor.

Trump had previously named both Vance and Rubio as potential successors in May, Time.com reported.

