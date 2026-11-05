"President Trump will never stop fighting": White House issues combative 13-point manifesto to counter GOP midterm setback

Washington, DC [US], November 5 (ANI): Faced with a decisive Democratic takeover of Congress in the 2026 midterm elections, the White House has responded not with conciliation, but with a fiercely aggressive defence of President Donald Trump’s legacy, projecting defiance against an incoming opposition majority.

In a statement, the administration issued a 13-point manifesto taking aim at political opponents, media critics, and "the professional panic class," declaring that predictions of the administration's political demise will once again prove false.

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"Every time the Radical Left, the Fake News, and the professional panic class have written President Trump’s obituary, they have been wrong," the White House statement read. "They will be wrong again."

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The combative post establishes a preemptive defence strategy as Capitol Hill prepares for a shift in power.

Drawing a sharp line between the administration’s executive actions and the incoming Democratic agenda, the White House asserted that opposition efforts to dismantle what it described as signature policies over the final two years of Trump's presidency are destined to fail.

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"In the final two years of his presidency, Democrats will try — and fail — to reverse everything President Trump has done," the statement declared, detailing a comprehensive list of conservative achievements the administration vows to shield.

The administration outlined a wide-ranging list of policy areas where it expects conflict, warning that Democrats will attempt to "reopen the border after it was secured, raise taxes following record economic growth, weaken law enforcement, and flood the country with illegal aliens after mass deportations were enforced at scale."

The statement further claimed Democrats would try to "resurrect the Green New Deal, surrender energy dominance, restore transgender surgical procedures on minors, reinstate race-based Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs, rebuild a censorship regime, reopen floodgates of waste and fraud, shield criminal illegals, pack the Supreme Court, and launch 'another impeachment hoax."

The White House statement serves a dual purpose, soothing a shaken Republican base while sending a firm signal to Capitol Hill that the executive branch will aggressively wield its power, including the presidential veto, to block legislative reversals.

Characterising the midterm election outcome as a temporary political obstacle rather than a mandate against the White House, the post insisted that voters ultimately support the administration’s foundational record.

"These efforts will fail; the American people have already rejected this agenda," the White House stated, arguing that the public record of border security, energy independence, and the elimination of DEI programs remains indelible.

"Attempts to impeach him, claw back his agenda, or reverse the gains of his Administration will meet the same fate as the Radical Left’s previous attempts: failure," White House said in the statement.

Closing on a note of political endurance, the White House signalled that the administration is preparing for two years of intense executive battles.

"President Trump will never stop fighting," the statement declared.

https://x.com/WhiteHouse/status/2118353752251924581?s=08

This comes a day after US President Donald Trump agreed with Vice President JD Vance's assessment that the war with Iran contributed to the Republican Party's defeat in the 2026 US midterm elections, acknowledging that the conflict drove up gasoline prices in the short term but insisting that military action against Tehran was necessary to prevent it from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Responding to media questions about Vance attributing the party's electoral setback to the Iran war, Trump said the assessment was "largely true", while maintaining that he would make the same decision if given another opportunity.

"Well, I think it's largely true because it drove the gasoline up a little bit short-term, and probably that's uh probably it's true. But at the same time, if I had it to do again, I'd have to do it again because long-term, it's the only answer. You can't let Iran have a nuclear weapon," Trump said.

The US President also suggested that his personal popularity had not translated into electoral support for Republican candidates, claiming that the party failed to transfer the enthusiasm witnessed at his rallies to other candidates.

"If I were on the ballot, we would have won. You saw the people—they were packed, thousands and thousands of people were there... But you couldn't just transfer that love. There was such love at those rallies; it was incredible. We weren't able to transfer that love to the candidates," Trump said.

The President further indicated that he was willing to work with Democrats following their strong performance in the midterm elections, but warned that he would use his veto power if he disagreed with their legislative agenda.

Asked about the possibility of Democrats pursuing impeachment proceedings against him, Trump said, "I think it would destroy the Democratic Party if they did that. Because impeachment for no reason. What? For having a successful country? Our country is more successful now than at any time in its history."

This comes amid a broader Democratic resurgence in the 2026 midterm elections, with US networks projecting that the party will reclaim control of both chambers of Congress, significantly shifting the balance of power in Washington.

A Democratic majority in the House would allow the party to intensify congressional scrutiny of President Donald Trump's administration through investigations and hearings. Control of the Senate would also give Democrats greater influence over legislation and presidential nominations. (ANI)

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