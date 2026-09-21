Washington, DC [US], September 21 (ANI): A massive military demonstration featuring 479 personnel from all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces and a flyover of a B-2 Spirit stealth bomber alongside four F-22 Raptors will highlight the official State Arrival Ceremony for Chinese President Xi Jinping and Madame Peng Liyuan on Thursday, the Office of the First Lady Melania Trump announced.

Chinese President Xi Jinping will arrive in Washington in more than a decade, a state visit set to bring the world’s two largest economies face to face over trade, artificial intelligence and Taiwan.

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The formal details released Monday (local time) outline an extensive itinerary for the official state visit hosted by President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, marking the first White House visit by President Xi and Madame Peng in more than a decade.

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Following the President's greeting of President Xi and Madame Peng at Joint Base Andrews on Wednesday, September 23, the formal proceedings will commence Thursday morning, September 24, with a State Arrival Ceremony held across the South Lawn, State Floor, and Rose Garden.

As the arrival begins, the South Drive will be lined with the Armed Forces Full Honour Cordon leading to a national flag display of US and Chinese flags. The United States Army Herald Trumpets will present a fanfare on the South Portico as the President and First Lady welcome their guests.

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On the State Floor, “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band will play the national anthems of the People’s Republic of China and the United States, followed by remarks from both President Trump and President Xi.

The ceremony will feature a Presidential Salute from the United States Marine Silent Drill Platoon and United States Joint Forces Command on the South Lawn, as well as a Military Review in the Rose Garden where the US Army Herald Trumpets will line the roof of the West and Oval Colonnades.

Military demonstrations will be performed by the United States Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps, the United States Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon, and “The Commandant’s Own” United States Marine Drum and Bugle Corps, concluding with the aerial flyover of the B-2 Spirit and four F-22 Raptors.

According to the released statement, after the ceremony, the First Lady and Madame Peng Liyuan will visit the Smithsonian National Museum of Asian Art to explore works spanning centuries of artistic achievement and Sino-American cultural exchange.

On Thursday evening, President Trump and the First Lady will greet President Xi and Madame Peng at the North Portico for a State Dinner in the East Room. The Office of the First Lady noted that additional details regarding the State Dinner will be shared on Wednesday, September 23.

On Friday morning, September 25, the President and First Lady will greet President Xi and Madame Peng at the South Portico for tea in the Red Room of the White House, the statement read.

Following tea, both couples will travel to the National Archives in Washington, DC, where they will view historic records and documents highlighting the American and Chinese relationship.

President Trump and the First Lady will bid a formal farewell to President Xi and Madame Peng at the National Archives to conclude the state visit.

Chinese President's state visit to the US from September 23 to 25 at the invitation of Donald Trump was announced by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday.

"At the invitation of President of the United States of America Donald J. Trump, President Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to the United States from September 23 to 25," the Foreign Ministry spokesperson said in an official announcement.

Meanwhile, Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng is leading a delegation to the United States from September 19 to 23 for economic and trade consultations with the US side. (ANI)

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