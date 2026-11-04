"Prevent damage, lay groundwork for future": Former US President Barack Obama celebrates big night for Democrats

Chicago (Illinois) [US], November 4 (ANI): Former US President Barack Obama has hailed the performance of the Democrat party as they flipped both the House of Representatives and the Senate to take control of the US Congress after the Mid-Term polls.

"Tonight, the American people sent a clear message — they want a politics that brings people together rather than divides them, and leaders who offer concrete solutions to the challenges they face. These results were only possible because outstanding candidates stepped forward in every region of the country — including in areas once considered long shots. They came from different backgrounds and represented a range of political perspectives, but were united by shared values, a belief in public service, and a commitment to putting the people of their districts and states first," Obama posted on X.

Advertisement

"We also owe a debt of gratitude to the thousands of election officials and volunteers from both parties who helped ensure a smooth election and carried out one of the most essential functions of our democracy. While this administration has another two years in office, our job now is to roll up our sleeves, make changes wherever we have the power to do so, prevent further damage, and lay the groundwork for the future," he further said.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump told Fox News that did not see the Mid-term losses as a mandate on his presidency.

“I don’t view it as a hit on me...We’ve had the greatest two years in the history of the presidency in terms of the economy, in terms of all the things that we’ve done,” Trump told Fox News in a live phone interview.

Advertisement

Trump also congratulated the Democrats as he blamed losses on Republican candidates saying some of them failed to inspire his voter base.

“Well, I say this: Congratulations to the Democrats. They did a good job. They’ve been looking for this one for 11 years, and they finally got it,” ,” Trump said.

According to Fox News, four key groups shifted away from the GOP. Young, independent, rural and Hispanic voters turned against Republicans in large numbers, blaming the Iran war and tariffs.

This saw Democrats sweep through even starkly red territory including winning a Senate seat in South Carolina and another in Texas which has not voted Democrat since 1994. The blue wave even broke through nearly 100 years of Republican dominance in Jansas winning the senate seat.

CNN reported that the voters appear to have considered inflation, Trump’s tariffs, the Iran war, and voters’ concern about Trump’s conduct and self-enrichment.

A Democratic House majority could substantially increase congressional scrutiny of President Donald Trump and his administration through committee investigations, hearings and subpoenas.

Democrats control of Senate means they can seek to block Trump's judicial nominees, cabinet appointments, launch investigations, issue subpoenas, and put a spanner in the President's legislative agenda. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)