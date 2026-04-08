"Productive meeting on US-India commercial roadmap": Sergio Gor meets US Commerce Secretary

Washington DC [US], April 8 (ANI): US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor met with US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and discussed the US-India commercial roadmap.

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Gor said that they discussed ways to boost New Delhi-Washington cooperation in Artificial Intelligence and Indian pharma investment in the US.

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In a post on X, Gor said, "Productive meeting with Secretary Howard Lutnick on the U.S.-India commercial roadmap. We discussed a new MoU connecting India's AI scale with the American AI ecosystem, strong Indian participation at the upcoming SelectUSA Summit, and growing Indian pharma investment in the United States to boost competition and strengthen supply chains."

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Earlier, Sergio Gor met with FBI Director Kash Patel in Washington and discussed US.-India cooperation to counter transnational threats such as cybercrime, narcotics, and illicit networks.

He also praised the FBI Director for improving the law and order situation in the US.

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"A constructive discussion with Kash Patel on U.S.-India cooperation to counter transnational threats-cybercrime, narcotics, and illicit networks. Strong alignment on security priorities. Kash has done a fantastic job at the FBI. In 2025: 112% INCREASE IN VIOLENT CRIME ARRESTS YEAR TO YEAR. 20% DECREASE IN HOMICIDES. 20% DECREASE IN ROBBERIES!" he said.

During his visit to Washington, Gor also met with US Vice President JD Vance and discussed India-US relations.

"Just wrapped a fantastic meeting with the VP. Thank you, JD Vance, for your continued leadership and attention to the U.S.-India relationship. Under President Trump's leadership, the White House is fully engaged in the region," he said.

Indian Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra and the American counterpart Sergio Gor discussed efforts to enhance bilateral ties between New Delhi and Washington.

Sharing the details of the meeting in a post on X, Ambassador Kwatra said, "Good to catch up with my friend, Amb Sergio Gor @USAmbIndia, during his visit to Washington DC. Respect and value his partnership, as we continue our robust efforts to achieve the goals agreed by our two leaders for the India-U.S. strategic ties." (ANI)

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